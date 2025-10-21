Baltimore's Harborfront Neighborhood Is A Lively Fall Quarter With Festivals, Live Music, And Ghost Tours
Fell's Point is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Baltimore, and was settled in 1726 as the first shipyard of the mid-Atlantic coast. It was annexed by Baltimore shortly before the Revolutionary War, when it served as a pivotal trading hub for the Americans. Broadway Market was built in 1786 to support this growing commerce, and has operated as a public market since, though it has changed buildings a few times over the decades. Other historic structures here are in their original form, like the Robert Long House that was built in 1765 and is among the oldest homes in Baltimore. There are more old buildings in Fell's Point than elsewhere in the city since it was largely spared the destruction of the 1904 Great Fire.
However, there's more to Fell's Point than historic buildings and charming cobblestone streets like the waterfront Thames Street. From its earliest days, Eastern Avenue — then known as the Causeway — was notorious for its brothels and pubs catering to sailors. Fell's Point has cleaned up its act a bit since then but is still known for its nightlife, with over 100 pubs across the neighborhood. You can hear live music every night of the week, from the jazz and rockabilly at Bertha's to the blues-heavy Cat's Eye Pub and more modern rock at spots like Waterfront Hotel.
All of this history and entertainment make Fell's Point an excellent year-round destination, but it's especially vibrant in the fall. That's when the neighborhood puts on festivals like the Fell's Point Fun Festival and Fell's Point Oyster Fest. It's also said that the past lingers here in the form of former residents who haunt its streets and buildings, so ghost hunters and fans of the paranormal will definitely want to put Fell's Point on their to-visit list.
Commune with the spirits in Fell's Point
If you're looking for spooky attractions, Baltimore is a great destination. The city celebrates the macabre at spots like the eclectic Bazaar oddities shop under the Witch Board Museum. The Ouija board was invented in Baltimore so it's fitting there's a museum of them here (you can also see Ouija board inventor Elijah Bond's grave in Baltimore's Green Mount Cemetery). Baltimore's connection to Edgar Allan Poe gives it more creepy claims to fame. The house where he grew up is now a museum and his grave is in Westminster Burial Ground, just a few blocks away. In Fell's Point, you can grab a drink at Horse You Came In On, the saloon where Poe is said to have had his last drink before his death. Poe's ghost is still said to haunt the bar and the staff sometimes leave whiskey out for him at closing.
All of those restless spirits mean Fell's Point is a great place to take some of the most horrifying ghost tours in America — and not just around Halloween. Baltimore Ghost Tours leads haunted history tours on Friday and Saturday nights from March through November. The all-ages, dog-friendly Fell's Point Ghost Walk lasts for 60 to 90 minutes and costs $20. For the 21 and over crowd, the Fell's Point Haunted Pub Crawl takes visitors on a two-hour tour of ghostly gathering spots like Duda's Tavern and Rye of Baltimore. There is also a Wicked History Pub Tour for folks who just want to hear about the seedier side of the neighborhood's history sans ghosts. Both pub tours cost $29 per person, and all the tours depart from the corner of Lancaster Street and South Broadway in Fells Point Square.
Fell's Point's fall festivals
The free Fell's Point Fun Festival has happened every year since 1967, when it was first held to save the neighborhood from destruction during a planned highway project. Since then, the festival has grown to cover six blocks, making it one of the biggest community celebrations in Baltimore. This three-day festival is held between early October and early November, and features live music, food, and over 200 vendors selling art, crafts, and other unique goods. The Fun Festival is an event the whole family can enjoy, with an immersive Family Fun Park for the kids and a Pet Parade on Sunday morning.
For foodies, the annual Fell's Point Oyster Fest is another travel-worthy celebration. It usually happens in mid-September in Broadway Square, at the heart of Fell's Point, and has more to do than just shuck and slurp tasty seafood. This free festival also has a three-day live music lineup and booths from local vendors to peruse.
Along with these annual fall festivals in Fell's Point, there are other events that celebrate the season across Baltimore. The Charm City Live music festival is in September in War Memorial Plaza, just a few minutes from Fell's Point. Like the other festivals mentioned, it's free to attend and has food vendors and local merchants as well as a whole day of live music. In October, the Edgar Allan Poe House hosts the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival, with vendors, performances, and events like the Black Cat Ball, Bloody Mary Brunch, and a murder mystery night. You can also head to the Maryland State Fairgrounds for Das Best Oktoberfest, Maryland's oldest craft beer festival, or hit the Maryland Zoo for OktoBEARfest, where you can sample seasonal brews and listen to live music while watching the animals.