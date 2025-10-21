Baltimore's Harborfront Neighborhood Is A Lively Fall Quarter With Festivals, Live Music, And Ghost Tours

Fell's Point is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Baltimore, and was settled in 1726 as the first shipyard of the mid-Atlantic coast. It was annexed by Baltimore shortly before the Revolutionary War, when it served as a pivotal trading hub for the Americans. Broadway Market was built in 1786 to support this growing commerce, and has operated as a public market since, though it has changed buildings a few times over the decades. Other historic structures here are in their original form, like the Robert Long House that was built in 1765 and is among the oldest homes in Baltimore. There are more old buildings in Fell's Point than elsewhere in the city since it was largely spared the destruction of the 1904 Great Fire.

However, there's more to Fell's Point than historic buildings and charming cobblestone streets like the waterfront Thames Street. From its earliest days, Eastern Avenue — then known as the Causeway — was notorious for its brothels and pubs catering to sailors. Fell's Point has cleaned up its act a bit since then but is still known for its nightlife, with over 100 pubs across the neighborhood. You can hear live music every night of the week, from the jazz and rockabilly at Bertha's to the blues-heavy Cat's Eye Pub and more modern rock at spots like Waterfront Hotel.

All of this history and entertainment make Fell's Point an excellent year-round destination, but it's especially vibrant in the fall. That's when the neighborhood puts on festivals like the Fell's Point Fun Festival and Fell's Point Oyster Fest. It's also said that the past lingers here in the form of former residents who haunt its streets and buildings, so ghost hunters and fans of the paranormal will definitely want to put Fell's Point on their to-visit list.