Between Ottawa And Kingston Is Canada's Charming Town With Museums, Local Shops, And A Walkable Downtown

Many travelers head to Ontario to visit its big cities, and while they have plenty to keep visitors entertained, they lack a more relaxed pace. If a peaceful getaway with easy walkability and unique independent shops is what you're after, you can find exactly that in smaller towns — especially those along the scenic Rideau Canal. One of the most picturesque places straddling this UNESCO Heritage listed canal, the small town of Smiths Falls is a laid-back alternative to the adrenaline-filled and big city adventures that make Ontario a popular destination.

Once a bustling center of industry, Smiths Falls offers visitors museums focused on its rich history, as well as boutique, second-hand, and vintage shops ideal for bargain-hunting — all within a walkable downtown. While those visiting in fall can see the town painted in orange, red, and yellow as the leaves turn, its packed calendar of events and festivals makes Smiths Falls a destination to visit year-round regardless of the region's often inclement weather. Plus, it's well-connected to neighboring towns — ideal for visitors who want to embark on an epic road trip along the Rideau Canal with some of the most scenic views of towns, lakes, and mountains along North America's best preserved slackwater canal.