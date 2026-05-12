Between Ottawa And Kingston Is Canada's Charming Town With Museums, Local Shops, And A Walkable Downtown
Many travelers head to Ontario to visit its big cities, and while they have plenty to keep visitors entertained, they lack a more relaxed pace. If a peaceful getaway with easy walkability and unique independent shops is what you're after, you can find exactly that in smaller towns — especially those along the scenic Rideau Canal. One of the most picturesque places straddling this UNESCO Heritage listed canal, the small town of Smiths Falls is a laid-back alternative to the adrenaline-filled and big city adventures that make Ontario a popular destination.
Once a bustling center of industry, Smiths Falls offers visitors museums focused on its rich history, as well as boutique, second-hand, and vintage shops ideal for bargain-hunting — all within a walkable downtown. While those visiting in fall can see the town painted in orange, red, and yellow as the leaves turn, its packed calendar of events and festivals makes Smiths Falls a destination to visit year-round regardless of the region's often inclement weather. Plus, it's well-connected to neighboring towns — ideal for visitors who want to embark on an epic road trip along the Rideau Canal with some of the most scenic views of towns, lakes, and mountains along North America's best preserved slackwater canal.
Explore Smiths Falls' museums and industry heritage
Despite what the name suggests, Smiths Falls has no waterfalls to speak of. What it lacks in roiling cascading waters, it makes up for in heritage centered around its waterways. In fact, the town's development followed closely the establishment of the canal first, and the railway afterwards, transforming a small enclave into a significant hub of industry within the region. Today, you can see historic buildings like The Lockmaster's House and The Station Theatre, as well as two historic museums within reasonable walking distance of downtown Smiths Falls.
Start at the Smiths Falls Heritage House Museum, originally built and owned by textile mill industry men in the 1860s, before being restored and transformed into a museum in 1981. Aside from the building itself constituting a historical and architectural point of interest, the artifacts and works on display shed light on local life and industry during the crucial 1860s and 1870s a period of industrial buoyancy for the town. The museum is currently open by appointment only, so visitors should refer to the website to arrange a visit.
To unlock the next chapter of the story, head to the Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario. Over 10,000 items between vehicle parts, locomotives, and archive materials illustrate a moment in history in which Smiths Falls was the connecting link between Montreal and Toronto. Railway aficionados will appreciate the array of retired steam locomotives, boxcars, and cabooses — including three renovated vintage cabooses where guests can stay overnight. While in Southern Ontario, train buffs can experience the Canadian train ride crossing one of the world's oldest geological formations.
Stroll and shop in Smiths Falls' walkable downtown
Sandwiched between Centennial Park right by the Rideau riverfront, and the historic Smiths Falls Public Library dating back to 1904, there are heaps of independent boutiques and shops sharing space with a handful of historic buildings. As you stroll along, you can see the Hotel Rideau (built in 1901, now permanently closed), and the surviving stone building from the town's "Millionaire's Row." Matching its storied, old-style buildings, Smiths Falls has a wide array of vintage and second-hand shops catering to treasure- and bargain-hunters who visit the region.
In the heart of downtown, Thrift on Beckwith sells everything from books to clothes and haberdashery. Another generalist shop is women-led Curated Finds: Inspired by You, focused on "unique, curated finds" from Ottawa and beyond, according to their website. You can also find plenty of clothes and crafts shops along Russell and Chamber Streets; such as plus-size clothing store Beautiful Full Figure Boutique, and knitting supply shop Yarns Aplenty –- across the street from one another. Scattered among the downtown shops you'll find local eateries to fuel your shopping spree.
About an hour and 15 minutes drive from both Ottawa and Kingston, Smiths Falls is easy to access from the Canadian capital, which is also home to the world's largest natural ice skating rink. Smiths Falls is also well-connected to Kingston -– the gateway to both the mesmerizing Thousand Islands region, and one of Canada's most scenic island escapes: the wine and beaches-filled Prince Edward County.