Forget Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Visit This Sprawling National Forest For Less-Crowded Trails
High in the Appalachian Mountains, stretching through Tennessee and North Carolina, sits Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP), dubbed America's most visited national park. With nearly 12 million people visiting each year, the popular destination can be cramped with eager outdoor enthusiasts yearning to witness its misty peaks, towering waterfalls, and the black bears in Cades Cove. Drive two hours north to the foothills of the Appalachians, and discover Daniel Boone National Forest. Famous for its massive stone arches and winding ravines, this lesser-known escape welcomes just over a million travelers annually and boasts 600 miles of hiking trails.
Surprisingly, at 708,000 acres, this expansive forest is much larger than GSMNP, yet it goes unnoticed by many, making the forest trails more peaceful and less crowded. Although both destinations are part of the same geological region, hiking at Daniel Boone has a bit of an advantage. Beyond the more peaceful trails, the forest is less restricted, with fewer limits on dispersed camping. Plus, the vast river canyons, stone arches, and thousands of miles of sandstone cliffs inside the Red River Gorge Geological Area give you more reasons to visit. With that in mind, why not skip the crowds in Tennessee to hike through the rugged wilderness along the quieter hiking trails at Daniel Boone National Forest?
The forest is located near the cities of London and Morehead, and it's about 90 minutes from Lexington, where visitors can travel through Blue Grass Airport. It's also easily accessible by car from both Louisville, Kentucky, and Knoxville, Tennessee, at 2.5 hours and 1.5 hours, respectively. For a low admission fee of $5 and several gallons of gas, you'll have access to what RVShare dubbed an "outdoor adventure" alternative to GSMNP.
Hike your way through the wilderness at Daniel Boone National Forest
While the arches inside the Red River Gorge Geological Area at Daniel Boone aren't as dramatic as the ones in the American Southwest, they're quite impressive for this side of the Mississippi. Unlike the GSMNP, you won't have to struggle too much to find parking at the trailheads, meaning your hike will start on a good foot.
Hiking is the easiest way to see the park's ever-changing landscapes, and with AllTrails listing over 200 named trails, there is lots of land to explore. Start your adventure at the Double Arch Loop, one of the most beautiful forest trails in America. It's marked as moderate on AllTrails, with steep climbs across the rocky terrain and an elevation gain of over 1,000 feet, so expect to put in some work to see the geological formations and views along the trail. You'll likely encounter people along the way, but past hikers have mentioned that the crowds aren't too bad, especially if you start early.
Don't let the little ones miss out on seeing the forest; bring them along. There are several easy kid-friendly hikes, including the Rock Bridge Trail and the Natural Arch Loop, both under 2 miles and boasting their own arches and unique rock features. The Natural Arch will be less crowded, and your reward will be setting eyes on the 100-foot-long stone arch. Rock Bridge Trail is more popular, so you'll encounter other hikers, but you can start early for a more peaceful trek.
Waterfall hikes and other fun adventures inside Daniel Boone National Forest
If you enjoy cascading waterfalls, hike the 4-mile Yahoo Falls Trail to see one of the tallest waterfalls in Kentucky. Other notable waterfall hikes inside the forest include Creation Falls, Copperas Falls, and Dog Slaughter Falls trails. You could also consider adding the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail to your trip to see 17 of Kentucky's flowing natural wonders. The scenic trail also includes a stop at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park to lock eyes on the rare moonbow over the tumbling waterfall. Some of these falls are seasonal, so you'll want to plan your trip in the spring or on a day after heavy rain when the falls are gushing.
When you're not on the trails at Daniel Boone, carve out time to fish, boat, swim, paddle, and zipline. The forest also has rock climbing and hunting opportunities. You can camp inside the forest, so you'll have plenty of time to explore at your own pace. Forget GSMNP; a trip to Daniel Boone is packed with adventure and shows off Kentucky's dramatic landscapes, and it belongs on your list.