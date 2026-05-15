Forget Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Visit This Sprawling National Forest For Less-Crowded Trails

High in the Appalachian Mountains, stretching through Tennessee and North Carolina, sits Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP), dubbed America's most visited national park. With nearly 12 million people visiting each year, the popular destination can be cramped with eager outdoor enthusiasts yearning to witness its misty peaks, towering waterfalls, and the black bears in Cades Cove. Drive two hours north to the foothills of the Appalachians, and discover Daniel Boone National Forest. Famous for its massive stone arches and winding ravines, this lesser-known escape welcomes just over a million travelers annually and boasts 600 miles of hiking trails.

Surprisingly, at 708,000 acres, this expansive forest is much larger than GSMNP, yet it goes unnoticed by many, making the forest trails more peaceful and less crowded. Although both destinations are part of the same geological region, hiking at Daniel Boone has a bit of an advantage. Beyond the more peaceful trails, the forest is less restricted, with fewer limits on dispersed camping. Plus, the vast river canyons, stone arches, and thousands of miles of sandstone cliffs inside the Red River Gorge Geological Area give you more reasons to visit. With that in mind, why not skip the crowds in Tennessee to hike through the rugged wilderness along the quieter hiking trails at Daniel Boone National Forest?

The forest is located near the cities of London and Morehead, and it's about 90 minutes from Lexington, where visitors can travel through Blue Grass Airport. It's also easily accessible by car from both Louisville, Kentucky, and Knoxville, Tennessee, at 2.5 hours and 1.5 hours, respectively. For a low admission fee of $5 and several gallons of gas, you'll have access to what RVShare dubbed an "outdoor adventure" alternative to GSMNP.