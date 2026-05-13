Nestled Between Fort Lauderdale And Miami Is A Florida City Brimming With Entertainment, Tasty Eats, And Shops

If you find yourself looking for a South Florida city to visit that isn't Miami proper, or Fort Lauderdale, yet nonetheless boasts an abundance of fun and exciting entertainment, cuisine, shopping opportunities, and more, look no further than Miami Gardens. While the name might be confusing, this suburb of Miami is actually its own city, having been incorporated in 2003. Home to more than 100,000 inhabitants, Miami Gardens is part of the Greater Miami area but retains its own vibrant identity and is well worth a visit in its own right.

Miami Gardens is just 16 miles from the beating heart of Miami and only about 25 minutes by car (or 90 minutes by public transit) from the major travel hub that is Miami International Airport, meaning that it's easily accessible for visitors to Miami Gardens who are flying in from further afield. Miami Gardens is also only about 19 miles, or a 30-minute drive, from the neighboring metropolis of Fort Lauderdale. Conveniently nestled between these two cities, Miami Gardens makes for a great day trip or fun add-on from either one. If you're staying the night, you've got a multitude of tempting options including both hotels and homes to rent, many of which are just a stone's throw from Miami Gardens' iconic Hard Rock Stadium.