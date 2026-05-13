Nestled Between Fort Lauderdale And Miami Is A Florida City Brimming With Entertainment, Tasty Eats, And Shops
If you find yourself looking for a South Florida city to visit that isn't Miami proper, or Fort Lauderdale, yet nonetheless boasts an abundance of fun and exciting entertainment, cuisine, shopping opportunities, and more, look no further than Miami Gardens. While the name might be confusing, this suburb of Miami is actually its own city, having been incorporated in 2003. Home to more than 100,000 inhabitants, Miami Gardens is part of the Greater Miami area but retains its own vibrant identity and is well worth a visit in its own right.
Miami Gardens is just 16 miles from the beating heart of Miami and only about 25 minutes by car (or 90 minutes by public transit) from the major travel hub that is Miami International Airport, meaning that it's easily accessible for visitors to Miami Gardens who are flying in from further afield. Miami Gardens is also only about 19 miles, or a 30-minute drive, from the neighboring metropolis of Fort Lauderdale. Conveniently nestled between these two cities, Miami Gardens makes for a great day trip or fun add-on from either one. If you're staying the night, you've got a multitude of tempting options including both hotels and homes to rent, many of which are just a stone's throw from Miami Gardens' iconic Hard Rock Stadium.
Entertainment and food in Miami Gardens
Sports aficionados, listen up: Visiting Hard Rock Stadium — home of the Miami Dolphins — should be on every American football fan's bucket list (along with tailgating at Lambeau Field). Not into pro football? Well, the stadium is also the site of University of Miami football games, the Miami Open tennis tournament, international soccer events, Formula One races, and more. And that's just on the sports front — it's also a key stop on arena tours for major musicians including Bad Bunny, the Rolling Stones, and Beyoncé. With 65,000 seats and a busy calendar of events — including the annual Jazz in the Gardens festival in March — there's never a dull moment at this must-visit, multi-use stadium.
If you're feeling lucky, head to Calder Casino. With a whopping 1,000-plus Las Vegas-style slot games – including many popular classics — visitors are spoiled for entertainment here. Besides playing the slots, you can also take part in electronic table games to try your luck in a hand of electronic roulette or blackjack. Or keep it old school with a live table game of poker. Know before you go: Visitors must be 21 or older, with a government-issued ID in hand, to enter.
All this fun making you hungry? Miami Gardens has plenty of tasty dining options spanning a variety of cuisines. Head to Sunday's Eatery for mouthwatering soul food like fried ribs, catfish, mac and cheese, and cornbread. To date, the restaurant has earned 4.4 stars on Google from over 4,000 reviews. Alternatively, opt for Caribbean flavors at the family-founded Lorna's Caribbean & American Grill.
Hit the shops in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens is a prime place for shopping, with multiple shopping centers dotting the city. By the numbers, the busiest shopping center in Miami Gardens is the (not-so-surprisingly named) Miami Gardens Shopping Center. With a Presidente Supermarket as the center's anchor, plus other establishments like a beauty supply store, a pharmacy, and a dollar store, this is your shopping destination for practical needs. Or pop into Gardens Promenade, which spans 250,000 square feet of retail space, to shop 'til you drop at dozens of popular and affordable retailers, including Old Navy, Burlington, Marshall's, Ross Dress for Less, and more. While you're at Gardens Promenade, don't miss out on a visit to Daiso, a beloved Japanese household goods store that's now made it across the ocean to the United States, to shop for low-priced items ranging from snacks to useful daily essentials.
Right near Gardens Promenade, you'll also find Miami Village Accessories. If you have a taste for the shinier, sparklier things in life, you'll be in your element at this self-described "hidden treasure for women's accessories." Here, shoppers can purchase everything from rings to tennis bracelets to bedazzled handbags that are perfect to take out on the town for a night out in South Beach, Miami's trendy beach paradise full of nightlife. And if you're craving even more shopping after spending time in Miami Gardens, head to the nearby upscale city of Aventura, where you'll find Florida's largest shopping mall.