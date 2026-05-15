Minnesota's Former Physics Lab Is Now In A Gorgeous Lake State Park With Underground Mine Tours

Minnesota produces the most iron ore in the U.S., and there are several places around the state where you can learn about mining history. One fascinating spot to experience this history firsthand is at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park, where there's not only an underground mine to tour, but a beautiful state park with trails and camping to explore, too. A physics research laboratory was also located on the site, to add to Soudan Mine's history.

Soudan Mine operated from 1882 to 1962, producing 15 million tons of iron ore over these years. It was the deepest and oldest mine in Minnesota, and became a National Historic Landmark in 1966. It was also home to a physics lab, which was especially valuable for particle physics experiments due to the mine's depth. The lab features a large mural, created in 2002 by Joseph Giannetti, portraying science and the universe. Two projects started to wind down their long-term research in 2016, and the lab is now decommissioned, with experiments dismantled. But it's a captivating part of the site's history.

The state park was first created in 1963, and almost 3,000 acres of Lake Vermilion shoreline were added in 2010. The two areas officially combined to create one state park in 2014. Fishing is popular here (there's a fishing pier at the lake), as is hiking among the pine, birch, and aspen trees. The 2.4-mile Hiking Club Trail rewards hikers with unique banded geological formations and a chance to see the Alaska shaft, as well as a gorgeous view of the lake. Soak up more beautiful lake vistas from Onamani Overlook. You may spot wildlife like loons, hawks, deer, wolves, or black bears in the park.