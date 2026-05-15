Minnesota's Former Physics Lab Is Now In A Gorgeous Lake State Park With Underground Mine Tours
Minnesota produces the most iron ore in the U.S., and there are several places around the state where you can learn about mining history. One fascinating spot to experience this history firsthand is at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park, where there's not only an underground mine to tour, but a beautiful state park with trails and camping to explore, too. A physics research laboratory was also located on the site, to add to Soudan Mine's history.
Soudan Mine operated from 1882 to 1962, producing 15 million tons of iron ore over these years. It was the deepest and oldest mine in Minnesota, and became a National Historic Landmark in 1966. It was also home to a physics lab, which was especially valuable for particle physics experiments due to the mine's depth. The lab features a large mural, created in 2002 by Joseph Giannetti, portraying science and the universe. Two projects started to wind down their long-term research in 2016, and the lab is now decommissioned, with experiments dismantled. But it's a captivating part of the site's history.
The state park was first created in 1963, and almost 3,000 acres of Lake Vermilion shoreline were added in 2010. The two areas officially combined to create one state park in 2014. Fishing is popular here (there's a fishing pier at the lake), as is hiking among the pine, birch, and aspen trees. The 2.4-mile Hiking Club Trail rewards hikers with unique banded geological formations and a chance to see the Alaska shaft, as well as a gorgeous view of the lake. Soak up more beautiful lake vistas from Onamani Overlook. You may spot wildlife like loons, hawks, deer, wolves, or black bears in the park.
Journey underground for a tour at Soudan Mine
The site at Soudan Mine was used for mining for thousands of years, since 4,000 B.C., and was Minnesota's first iron ore mine. Today, it's possible to experience the mine for yourself on an underground mine tour. The equipment is authentic but very well-maintained, descending 2,341 feet into the shaft to the 27th level. Once underground, hop on board a train, where you'll ride for almost a mile to the last working part of the mine, the Montana stope.
Mine tours are available seasonally, usually from Memorial Day. Be sure to dress warm and bring a jacket, as the temperature is always 51 degrees Fahrenheit underground. Soudan Underground Mine tours are reopening this year, following a closure in 2024 due to flooding.
One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the site, saying, "We had such a fun time here. It's [a] wild ride in a squished elevator to 2,341 feet below the earth, but what an amazing experience it is once you are down there!" I went on a mine tour here as a young kid, and I still remember the exciting experience of donning a hard hat and descending into the mine.
Camping at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park
There are 32 campsites at Vermilion Ridge Campground, all of which have electric hookups. The Pyrite Off-Highway Vehicle Campground, to open in summer 2026, will have an additional 24 electric sites. There are also two boat-in campsites, three group camps, and eight camper cabins. Flush toilets and showers are open seasonally, while vault toilets are available year-round. There is relatively good cell phone service, and the campground also has Wi-Fi. The park also provides access to the Mesabi Trail, a 150-mile paved bike trail that starts at the cozy town of Grand Rapids.
Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park is located in northern Minnesota, about a 25-minute drive away from the underrated Minnesota city of Ely. Although the closest airport is Hibbing's Range Regional Airport, Duluth International Airport will have more flight connections — it's about a 1.5-hour drive away. Explore more of Minnesota's mining history with a visit to Portsmouth Mine Lake, which now offers diving and sandy beaches.