Between Atlanta And Chattanooga Is Georgia's Blue Ridge RV Campground With Resort Amenities
You can find all different types of camping experiences in the United States. You can hike to a backcountry site with only what you have in your pack, or park your RV at a location with some showers and bathrooms. However, if you're looking for a bit of luxury during your camping trip, there is an RV campground surrounded by Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains that should be at the top of your wish list. Talona Ridge RV Resort in East Ellijay has amenities you'd be likely to find at an upscale hotel, with stunning mountain views from on top of a plateau to boot. There are pools, a hot tub, a 24/7 fitness center, pickleball courts, and even a dog park if you're bringing your four-legged friend. The resort even has its own app so you can plan out your visit.
Talona Ridge is around 1½ hours from Atlanta, Georgia, and 1½ hours from Chattanooga, Tennessee, so you're not far from major airports and attractions if you're renting your RV. It's also a great place for families, with a family pool, a wooden playground with climbing equipment, events like spring flower scavenger hunts, and live music for everyone to enjoy. One reviewer on Yelp says of Talona Ridge, "The RV resort is impeccable. Lovely wide sites. Amazing views of the mountains ... We love it. Can't wait to come back." A reviewer on Google raves, "We had an absolutely wonderful two-week stay! This place is truly beautiful — the grounds are impeccably maintained."
The amenities at Talona Ridge RV Resort in Georgia
Talona Ridge features all sorts of amenities, so you can make your trip a long one. It's got Grandview Hall, a large event space with a fireplace, couch seating, a bar, and a terrace with stunning views. If you've taken up the trendy activity of pickleball, there are four professionally designed courts for all levels, and you can find equipment at the Welcome Center. There is even a ProShop. If you need to burn off some energy at any time, there is a 24/7 fitness center attached to the pool house. If your pup is along for the ride, there is a dog park with benches, obstacles for them to try, and separate areas for large and small dogs. There is even a dog-washing station if Spot gets a little too enthusiastic during playtime. (If you're bringing your dog along on vacation, make sure you're prepared for all emergencies.)
Talona Ridge has two pools where guests can swim. The adults in the crowd can visit the Quiet Pool at Grandview with no kids allowed. There is also a year-round hot tub. If you have the whole family along, the resort has an area called Owls Landing, which features a family pool. You'll also find cornhole to play, and a fire pit for a relaxing evening toasting s'mores. After dark, the resort keeps the lights low for some great stargazing. Over at Owls Landing, you'll also find Talons Grille restaurant, which serves American dishes like sandwiches, burgers, and wings if you want a break from doing your own cooking.
Things to know before you visit Talona Ridge RV Resort
Other amenities at Talona Ridge RV Resort may not sound as exciting, but they are important to know about before you go. There is a propane station for your convenience, and multiple laundry rooms, which can be helpful if you have kids along. You can even rent golf carts to get around the resort faster than you would on foot. There is some WiFi, but service is limited.
Talona Ridge accommodates larger RVs, including full-length Big Rig RVs, Class A, B, C, Super B, Super C, and other long models. Campsites average 25 feet wide, though there are some sites that can host smaller RVs. There are also some buddy sites and ADA-compliant sites. You can rent an RV to drive in through Talona Ridge's partnership with RVshare, or have one delivered to and set up at your campsite.
One thing to note, however, is that to stay at Talona Ridge RV Resort, your RV must be 10 years old or newer. It's one of the downsides to buying a vintage RV. If it's older than that, you have to send them photos (see the website here for details) to see if it's allowed. RVs also need to be equipped for a full hookup and at least 15 feet long. Canvas extensions and pop-ups aren't permitted. Finally, Talona Ridge RV Resort is just four miles from one of the best mountain towns in Georgia, Ellijay, which is worth a visit while you're nearby.