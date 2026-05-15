Between Atlanta And Chattanooga Is Georgia's Blue Ridge RV Campground With Resort Amenities

You can find all different types of camping experiences in the United States. You can hike to a backcountry site with only what you have in your pack, or park your RV at a location with some showers and bathrooms. However, if you're looking for a bit of luxury during your camping trip, there is an RV campground surrounded by Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains that should be at the top of your wish list. Talona Ridge RV Resort in East Ellijay has amenities you'd be likely to find at an upscale hotel, with stunning mountain views from on top of a plateau to boot. There are pools, a hot tub, a 24/7 fitness center, pickleball courts, and even a dog park if you're bringing your four-legged friend. The resort even has its own app so you can plan out your visit.

Talona Ridge is around 1½ hours from Atlanta, Georgia, and 1½ hours from Chattanooga, Tennessee, so you're not far from major airports and attractions if you're renting your RV. It's also a great place for families, with a family pool, a wooden playground with climbing equipment, events like spring flower scavenger hunts, and live music for everyone to enjoy. One reviewer on Yelp says of Talona Ridge, "The RV resort is impeccable. Lovely wide sites. Amazing views of the mountains ... We love it. Can't wait to come back." A reviewer on Google raves, "We had an absolutely wonderful two-week stay! This place is truly beautiful — the grounds are impeccably maintained."