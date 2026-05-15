Minnesota's Lake Park Minutes From Downtown Minneapolis Has Sandy Swim Beaches, Trails, And Fishing
It's no secret that Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, thanks to its abundance of bodies of water, both big and small. In fact, if you visit the state's largest city, Minneapolis, you can enjoy about two dozen distinct lakes within its borders. One such lake is due south of downtown, and it's a great escape thanks to its beaches, walking trails, and fishing opportunities. Although Lake Harriet isn't the largest or deepest in the city, it has its own charm and appeal.
Even better, because the Minneapolis skyline isn't really visible from the park, you almost feel like you're out in the middle of nowhere, not in the center of a major metropolis. However, during the warmer months, the park does get pretty crowded, so there's a bit of a trade-off.
If you're visiting Minneapolis and want a beachside escape while still being close to all of the city's amenities and attractions, Lake Harriet Regional Park is an excellent choice. Let's see what makes the park so appealing to residents and visitors alike.
Getting to know Lake Harriet Regional Park
Just because you're in the Midwest doesn't mean you can't enjoy sandy beaches, which are some of the main attractions at Lake Harriet. There are two distinct options: North Beach and Southeast Beach. However, the northern side of the park is where most of the action is, including live events, food, and boat rentals. Alternatively, Southeast Beach is perfect if you just want to enjoy the water. What's really nice is that since the park encompasses the entire lake, you can walk from one end to the other.
In addition to the trail wrapping around the lake, there are various pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists on the northern end. Here, you can wander through the Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary or walk to the Lyndale Park Gardens, which are next to the lake. The gardens are gorgeous when the flowers are in bloom, and there's a decorative fountain that makes a great photo backdrop. It's also worth mentioning that, if you were so inclined, you could walk to Thomas Beach, which is part of Bde Maka Ska Lake, another idyllic Minnesota lake with fishing, kayaking, and downtown skyline views.
Another primary reason to visit Lake Harriet Regional Park is to fish. Because the lake is so massive, it's home to multiple species, including bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, and carp, among others. You can fish from the pier or along the lake's edge, or take a boat out onto the water and try your luck. However, when the lake is busiest and there are numerous boats moving around, it can be much harder to get a bite.
Adding Lake Harriet to your next Minneapolis vacation
Fortunately, because Lake Harriet is in central Minneapolis, it's easy to visit, as it's only a 20-minute drive from the famously friendly Midwestern mega airport that is a destination unto itself, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The park is also open year-round from 6 a.m. to midnight in developed areas (such as the northern side) or until 10 p.m. in undeveloped areas. As you might imagine, the peak travel season for Lake Harriet is the summer, as the city and the lake get freezing cold during the winter.
As a city park, there is no camping available, but you can find hotels and numerous vacation rentals close to the lake. Depending on where exactly you stay, you can walk to the park and the other lakes nearby. In fact, Minneapolis is home to one of America's best park systems, so green spaces are not hard to add to your itinerary, even if you're traveling without a car.
Although the lake is the main attraction, there is also the famous Band Shell on the northern side. The park hosts various live events throughout the season, including concerts, live performances, picnics, and movie viewings. Even if you don't happen to visit during an event, be sure to rent a boat from Wheel Fun Rentals or try some food at the on-site stand, Bread & Pickle. The menu offers a diverse array of sandwiches, burgers, and salads. It's also a great option if you're looking for sweet treats to enjoy while looking out over the water.