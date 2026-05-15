Minnesota's Lake Park Minutes From Downtown Minneapolis Has Sandy Swim Beaches, Trails, And Fishing

Just because you're in the Midwest doesn't mean you can't enjoy sandy beaches, which are some of the main attractions at Lake Harriet. There are two distinct options: North Beach and Southeast Beach. However, the northern side of the park is where most of the action is, including live events, food, and boat rentals. Alternatively, Southeast Beach is perfect if you just want to enjoy the water. What's really nice is that since the park encompasses the entire lake, you can walk from one end to the other.

In addition to the trail wrapping around the lake, there are various pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists on the northern end. Here, you can wander through the Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary or walk to the Lyndale Park Gardens, which are next to the lake. The gardens are gorgeous when the flowers are in bloom, and there's a decorative fountain that makes a great photo backdrop. It's also worth mentioning that, if you were so inclined, you could walk to Thomas Beach, which is part of Bde Maka Ska Lake, another idyllic Minnesota lake with fishing, kayaking, and downtown skyline views.

Another primary reason to visit Lake Harriet Regional Park is to fish. Because the lake is so massive, it's home to multiple species, including bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass, and carp, among others. You can fish from the pier or along the lake's edge, or take a boat out onto the water and try your luck. However, when the lake is busiest and there are numerous boats moving around, it can be much harder to get a bite.