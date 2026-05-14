Asheville's Once-Thriving Racetrack Is Now A Scenic Park With Cycling And Riverside Views
Asheville is a city renowned for its beautiful landscapes set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With 54 parks and miles of greenways, it's a nature lover's paradise. But when it comes to Carrier Park, most visitors exploring this peaceful green space would never guess the property was once filled with roaring engines and crowded grandstands.
During its peak between the 1960s and 1990s, the former New Asheville Motor Speedway became a popular gathering place for racing fans in western North Carolina, hosting eight NASCAR Grand National circuit races and Late Model division races. However, racing ended in 1999, and the land was transformed into a public green space. Carrier Park opened in phases during the early 2000s. Today, locals and travelers visit the park for its paved cycling paths and scenic views along the French Broad River.
However, like many other areas in Asheville, Carrier Park was heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene's catastrophic flooding in 2024. Parts of the park and the surrounding French Broad River Greenway system sustained major damage. Since then, restoration efforts have continued, with the city of Asheville reopening sections gradually.
Explore Carrier Park in Asheville, North Carolina, by bike, boat, or on foot
One of Carrier Park's most recognizable features is its velodrome, also known as the Mellowdrome, a reminder of the property's car racing history. Before Hurricane Helene, it got plenty of use from cyclists, runners, rollerbladers, and walkers. However, at the time of this publication, it remains temporarily closed. Even amid ongoing restoration, the park still offers plenty of space for these outdoor activities.
Sections of the French Broad River Greenway have reopened along Asheville's scenic riverfront trail system, which stretches through five nearby parks, including Carrier. It's open from Hominy Creek River Park to Amboy Riverfront Park — the section that passes Carrier Park — as well as from Craven Street to French Broad River Park. Beyond the riverside paths, travelers can access the picnic shelter, wetlands educational area, and rolling lawn.
The riverside setting is another one of Carrier Park's biggest draws. Visitors can watch kayakers and tubers move along the French Broad River while taking in views of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. Those wanting to get on the water themselves can also join relaxed kayak and tubing floats with Asheville Adventure Company, which launch near the park and pass by the Biltmore Estate, an underrated outdoor paradise. These tours have a Google rating of 4.9, with one reviewer saying, "This tubing adventure was one of the highlights of our girls' trip to Asheville! It was a beautiful day and a very relaxing float down the river."
Why Asheville's Carrier Park is well-worth the trip
Unlike some of the steeper trails Asheville has to offer — like the Devil's Courthouse Trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway — Carrier Park's mostly flat, paved paths are easy for casual walkers or anyone looking for a relaxing afternoon outdoors. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, free to visit, and includes parking in the east lot. It's also dog-friendly, with some local pet owners visiting daily for walks along the riverfront. However, visitors should note that while the park does have restroom facilities, some say the bathrooms are spread far apart, which can be inconvenient for families with young children.
Even with this small drawback, Carrier Park is a worthwhile addition to any Asheville itinerary, especially because of its location just minutes from downtown. Travelers can spend a few hours exploring the park before enjoying craft beer at local breweries, browsing some of North Carolina's best antique shops, or settling in for a nightcap at a rooftop bar with Blue Ridge Mountain views. The easiest way to travel from Carrier Park to downtown Asheville is by car, taking Interstate 240 to the Haywood Street exit.