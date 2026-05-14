Asheville's Once-Thriving Racetrack Is Now A Scenic Park With Cycling And Riverside Views

Asheville is a city renowned for its beautiful landscapes set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With 54 parks and miles of greenways, it's a nature lover's paradise. But when it comes to Carrier Park, most visitors exploring this peaceful green space would never guess the property was once filled with roaring engines and crowded grandstands.

During its peak between the 1960s and 1990s, the former New Asheville Motor Speedway became a popular gathering place for racing fans in western North Carolina, hosting eight NASCAR Grand National circuit races and Late Model division races. However, racing ended in 1999, and the land was transformed into a public green space. Carrier Park opened in phases during the early 2000s. Today, locals and travelers visit the park for its paved cycling paths and scenic views along the French Broad River.

However, like many other areas in Asheville, Carrier Park was heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene's catastrophic flooding in 2024. Parts of the park and the surrounding French Broad River Greenway system sustained major damage. Since then, restoration efforts have continued, with the city of Asheville reopening sections gradually.