North Carolina's 5 Best Antique Shops In Asheville, According To Shoppers

Sandwiched between North Carolina's Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, Asheville may be known for its outdoor landscapes and thriving food scene, but for antiquers, it's a bucket list destination. What makes Asheville's antique scene special is not only the sheer number of vendors and stores, but also the overall variety. From flea market-like warehouses to pristine collections praised by designers and antiquarians, the best antique shops in Asheville are worth the drive.

Asheville's antique shops can be found near Biltmore Village and along the Swannanoa River, as well as around Lexington Street in Downtown Asheville. Unfortunately, many of Asheville's most beloved antique shops (and their one-of-a-kind collections) experienced extensive damage during Hurricane Helene's flooding in 2024. While shops like Regeneration Station shuttered their doors, others have rebounded.

Raised in auction houses and the backrooms of my family's antique and oddities shop, I've heard great things about Asheville's antique scene. However, my visits to Asheville within the past two years have revolved around hiking and family, so I relied on the advice of other shoppers to find the best antique experiences. These recommendations prioritize genuine antique warehouses or shops that sell at least some items of historic importance from 100 years ago or more. However, we also recognize that the term "antique" is evolving. For this reason, we've highlighted several of the businesses that sell vintage goods (pieces at least 20 years old) with the same level of curation and craftsmanship usually associated with heirloom antiques.