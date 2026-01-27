Asheville's 5 Best Rooftop Bars With Blue Ridge Mountain Views And Immaculate Drinks
From the lavish colors and magic-hour scenery in Death Valley to the Ryan Mountain Trail, one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots in Joshua Tree, golden-hour photos and memories make the best souvenirs. In Asheville, North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains literally have you surrounded, affording killer views everywhere you look, but especially from above. With more than a dozen rooftop bars in downtown Asheville, you can tackle your own bucket list one by one, or book an outing with Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours that includes visits to three rooftop bars to sample drinks and learn about the area's history from an elevated perspective. An evening sunset tour costs $89 per person and guarantees seating at every stop.
The rooftop terraces at Antidote at Chemist Spirits and Visuals Rooftop Bar are local favorites for cocktails, open-air vibes, and conversation, but when factoring in the best mountain views with envy-inducing sunset photo ops, these five bars are at the (roof)top of their game. I've lived in the Asheville area for nearly two decades, and have been drinking on rooftops for even longer. I based this list on personal experience, backed up by reviews on trusted sites, including Tripadvisor and Google.
Wildwood Still
A relative newcomer to the sunset scene, whiskey-forward Wildwood Still sits atop The Moxy Asheville hotel on Biltmore Avenue. The Asian-influenced menu has an inventive cocktail menu to match, not to mention more than 150 bourbons and whiskeys. Pistol Whip, one of their nitro draft cocktails, combines Buffalo Trace bourbon with Borghetti espresso liqueur, orange bitters, and Licor 43 for a chic take on an espresso martini.
The airy space is anchored by a giant two-sided fireplace in the center, warming every seat in the room. The front half of the space has several lounge seat groupings between the fireplace and the bar. On good-weather days, walls open up on three sides of the restaurant to unobstructed western-facing Blue Ridge views. A large bonsai tree in the middle of the modern yet cozy dining area is the only potential distraction, but a whimsical and welcome one. Some visitors say Wildwood Still has the best rooftop views in Asheville. One reviewer on Google claimed that it "will definitely be a go-to spot moving forward for date night and when friends are in town."
The Observatory Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Just a five-minute walk from downtown Asheville's historic Grove Arcade, The Observatory Rooftop Bar & Lounge feels like a modern garden party with botanically infused vibes and drinks. Enjoy sunset views from a table inside, surrounded by plants through floor-to-ceiling steel-paned windows. Outside, stringed lights twinkle over a terrace that's walled on three sides, offering a welcome reprieve from downtown Asheville's wind tunnels. Dine and drink at bistro tables, or park your crew on facing couches to stretch out while taking in the stretching sunset views.
If the sunset brought you to the sixth floor of The Restoration Asheville hotel, the cocktail selection will keep you here into the night. This is my go-to place for a good spritz with a selection that goes beyond basic Aperol to include Hugo, limoncello, and apricot. Or why not just order the spritz flight? The Lavender Bee's Knees is my favorite cocktail not only for its taste, but also for its vibrant color. If you hold it up to the sky at the right moment, it even matches the sunset! One Google reviewer notes top-tier cocktails and sunset views but said it was the atmosphere that truly made his visit, "The music, the lighting, the overall layout — it's the kind of place that makes you want to stay all evening." This seasonal space doesn't reopen until March 1, but in the meantime, you can check out The Draftsman, a speakeasy in the hotel basement with a bowling alley.
Hemingway's Cuba
Right around the corner from Asheville's one-of-a-kind pinball museum, Hemingway's Cuba takes its sunsetting seriously. On the fourth floor of Cambria Downtown Asheville, the casual Cuban restaurant features a massive 4,000-square-foot terrace with sweeping mountain views for one of the best sunsets in the city. Nothing pairs better with an Asheville sunset than Hemingway's sunset mojito, which is made with pink guava purée and comes with a pair of sunglasses!
Latin dishes like tostones and empanadas are perfect for snacking and sharing. A recent Google review calls Hemingway's "A lovely place for those who love Cuba, the Caribbean atmosphere, and Ernest Hemingway." Larger tables and sofas surrounding a fire are great for groups, but be sure to book ahead to secure your spot. In the winter, guests can reserve one of two rooftop cabanas to keep them warm. One of the repurposed greenhouses is set up for a unique dining experience, and the other is more of a mid-century modern lounge vibe, perfect for sunset happy hours.
Capella on 9
The AC Hotel's rooftop bar Capella on 9 not only features mountain vistas, but also my favorite city views, highlighting Asheville's famously eclectic architecture. A local guide on Google calls it the best rooftop in Asheville, "Each time we have guests, we end the day watching the sun set over the Blue Ridge mountains with wraparound views of our beautiful city." The entire ninth floor exudes big city energy from the second you step off the elevator into a sleek space with high ceilings and local art on the walls. Capella on 9 features an intimate covered terrace with a few tables off the front of the building, opening up right into the heart of the city.
A spacious, swanky terrace offers a more unique vantage point with views of iconic architectural landmarks like the Jackson Building, Asheville City Hall, and the historic mountaintop resort, The Omni Grove Park Inn. Heaters and fire pits keep things cozy in the winter, but you can also warm up at the bar lounge inside and enjoy the sunset from the window. Toast the sunset with a signature gin and tonic, or one of three cocktails on tap, including the Pom Reader, a zero-proof cocktail made with pomegranate shrub, cinnamon, star anise, and apple cider vinegar.
Flat Iron Rooftop
The historic Flat Iron Hotel offers unmatched Blue Ridge Mountain views at its aptly named The Flat Iron Rooftop. An intimate inside bar area connects the two terraces, which offer different yet equally picturesque vantage points. Globe lights and a neutral palette feel chic, but not too cool for school. Situated on the ninth floor of the newly renovated Flat Iron Building, you'll find panoramic mountain views in this Pack Square Park location.
In addition to the menu's short but sweet cocktail list, they have a superior selection of Italian wines by the glass and seasonal local beers, including a custom Flat Iron Italian Pilsner from Wedge Brewing Company. Bites on the roof come from the Flat Iron Hotel's Michelin-recognized restaurant Luminosa — the lemon pizza is life-changing. Google reviews praise the friendly atmosphere and staff, with a recent solo traveler on Google on Google calling it "a must visit." Tripadvisor reviews also recommend the rooftop cafe for a morning cup of coffee and the sunrise.
Methodology
Asheville is a special and beautiful town, the perfect place for sipping a cocktail from a rooftop and watching the sun slip behind the Blue Ridge Mountains. From the friendly, welcoming vibes to the array of gorgeous architecture and live music options, it's a premier place to discover a love of rooftop bars.
I've lived in the Asheville area for 17 years, and have been drinking on rooftops for even longer. I based this list on personal experience backed up by reviews on trusted sites, including Tripadvisor and Google. While we're lucky to have over a dozen rooftops in the Asheville area, these are the five that we feel deliver the best combination of mountain views and vibes, with a well-curated, well-executed drink selection, including some amazing zero-proof options.