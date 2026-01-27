Asheville's 5 Best Rooftop Bars With Blue Ridge Mountain Views And Immaculate Drinks

From the lavish colors and magic-hour scenery in Death Valley to the Ryan Mountain Trail, one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots in Joshua Tree, golden-hour photos and memories make the best souvenirs. In Asheville, North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains literally have you surrounded, affording killer views everywhere you look, but especially from above. With more than a dozen rooftop bars in downtown Asheville, you can tackle your own bucket list one by one, or book an outing with Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours that includes visits to three rooftop bars to sample drinks and learn about the area's history from an elevated perspective. An evening sunset tour costs $89 per person and guarantees seating at every stop.

The rooftop terraces at Antidote at Chemist Spirits and Visuals Rooftop Bar are local favorites for cocktails, open-air vibes, and conversation, but when factoring in the best mountain views with envy-inducing sunset photo ops, these five bars are at the (roof)top of their game. I've lived in the Asheville area for nearly two decades, and have been drinking on rooftops for even longer. I based this list on personal experience, backed up by reviews on trusted sites, including Tripadvisor and Google.