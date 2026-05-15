Between Toledo And Lake Erie Is Ohio's Scenic Park Perfect For Premier Birding, Fishing, And Paddling
Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline stretches across its northern border, from Michigan to the Pennsylvania state line, providing abundant recreational opportunities. Between Toledo and Lake Erie is a scenic park perfect for premier birding, fishing, and paddling called Howard Marsh Metropark. The park is less than 30 minutes from Toledo, where you'll find the nearest major airport, with Corduroy Road typically being the fastest route. Historically known as Howard Farms, Howard Marsh Metropark is a 1,000-acre tract that's been mostly restored to its natural wetlands state. It took the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and its partners more than 20 years to acquire the land, finally securing it in 2008. The land then took 10 more years to develop and prepare for visitors, and Howard Marsh Metropark officially opened in spring 2018.
Visitors have miles of trails to take them through the park's flora and fauna. Trees and shrubs growing in the wetlands, which include species such as red oak, eastern cottonwood, pussywillow, spicebush, and common hackberry, serve as vital habitats for a vast number of birds that migrate through northwestern Ohio. This makes the park a prime spot for birding. And aquatic plants like pickerel weed, broadleaved cattail, and common arrowhead help fish and other aquatic animals thrive. Howard Marsh is a premier destination for anglers who have a chance to catch a variety of fish species. Two kayak launch areas are available as well, giving paddlers easy access to explore or fish from out on the water.
Howard Marsh Metropark is a birding hotspot between Toledo and Lake Erie
The restoration of the wetlands at Howard Marsh Metropark has turned the area into a birding hotspot where 265 different bird species have been spotted, according to eBird. Take a walk along one of the park's trails or paddle your way through the marsh for a chance to see waterfowl and shorebirds that make their home here for at least part of the year. In May, Ohio's Biggest Week in American Birding festival takes place, attracting more than 70,000 birders to the shores of Lake Erie.
The festival is based out of the nearby Maumee Bay State Park, a wonderful Great Lakes getaway. Howard Marsh is one of the popular birding locations that attracts visitors during the annual festival when the spring songbird migration happens, usually between mid-April and May. One local Google reviewer said they "love what the Metro Parks have done with Howard Marsh. The east and west units have different features that attract different species of birds. We tell people all the time about Howard Marsh, especially during spring and fall migration."
Howard Marsh Metropark's large birds, which can be easier to spot from the shore or a kayak, include osprey, red-shouldered hawks, great egrets, American black ducks, and canvasbacks, just to name a few. You may want to bring your binoculars if you hope to spot some of the smaller songbirds that pass through the park during the Biggest Week in American Birding. This springtime event gives you a chance to observe northern cardinals, northern yellow warblers, purple finches, cedar waxwings, among many others. Oh, and if you happen to be closer to Cleveland, then Beartown Lakes Reservation is an underrated gem you should check out.
Outdoor-enthusiasts can go fishing and paddling at Howard Marsh Metropark
Howard Marsh Metropark might be a birder's paradise, but there's more to do here than enjoy the vast array of feathered wildlife. Fishing and paddling are both fun activities for at the park. Use one of Howard Marsh's two kayak launches to get yourself on the water easily. One Google review says it's a "great place to go on a kayak adventure," while another one added that "the kayak launch rollers are helpful." Plus, even if you don't have your own kayak, between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, you can rent one in the park for a fee using an app. So there's no reason you can't explore the more than 6 miles of paddling trails at Howard Marsh.
Bring along your fishing pole if you'd like to try your hand at the sport during your visit to Howard Marsh Metropark. The Madewell Trail, which extends into the marsh, has two overlooks that make excellent spots to drop a line. Fishing from a canoe or kayak is another way to enjoy the activity. Lake Erie is known for its abundant walleye, but this is just one fish species anglers try for when fishing at Howard Marsh. Other species in the marsh include largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish, giving fishermen several options. Howard Marsh Metropark is a nice stop near Toledo to add to your majestic drive along Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline.