Between Toledo And Lake Erie Is Ohio's Scenic Park Perfect For Premier Birding, Fishing, And Paddling

The restoration of the wetlands at Howard Marsh Metropark has turned the area into a birding hotspot where 265 different bird species have been spotted, according to eBird. Take a walk along one of the park's trails or paddle your way through the marsh for a chance to see waterfowl and shorebirds that make their home here for at least part of the year. In May, Ohio's Biggest Week in American Birding festival takes place, attracting more than 70,000 birders to the shores of Lake Erie.

The festival is based out of the nearby Maumee Bay State Park, a wonderful Great Lakes getaway. Howard Marsh is one of the popular birding locations that attracts visitors during the annual festival when the spring songbird migration happens, usually between mid-April and May. One local Google reviewer said they "love what the Metro Parks have done with Howard Marsh. The east and west units have different features that attract different species of birds. We tell people all the time about Howard Marsh, especially during spring and fall migration."

Howard Marsh Metropark's large birds, which can be easier to spot from the shore or a kayak, include osprey, red-shouldered hawks, great egrets, American black ducks, and canvasbacks, just to name a few. You may want to bring your binoculars if you hope to spot some of the smaller songbirds that pass through the park during the Biggest Week in American Birding. This springtime event gives you a chance to observe northern cardinals, northern yellow warblers, purple finches, cedar waxwings, among many others. Oh, and if you happen to be closer to Cleveland, then Beartown Lakes Reservation is an underrated gem you should check out.