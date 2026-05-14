Missouri's Outdoorsy Little City In The Ozarks Is A Charming Gateway To Arcadia Valley

While it might not be at the top of everyone's travel itinerary, the Ozarks region is a great destination to spend time in the outdoors. Down in Missouri, a little slice of verdant woodlands amidst sweeping slopes forms the picturesque Arcadia Valley. It's here, just about 80 miles south of St. Louis, that you'll find a tiny city called Ironton, which makes an excellent base for travelers keen to explore everything the region has to offer. Ironton is just minutes away from all kinds of Ozarks adventure, whether it's mountain biking, forest hikes, or relaxing fun by the waterfront.

The city itself even feels like an outdoorsy place. Groves of shady trees and grassy lawns line the quiet downtown streets, creating a tranquil backdrop where plants outnumber concrete buildings. Stouts Creek borders the edge of town, blending the bounds of civilization into the green embrace of the wilderness. Anchoring the western side of town is Shepherd Mountain Lake, where kayaking and camping amidst woodland views await. No matter where you are in Ironton, the Ozarks' landscape makes its presence known.

Keen hikers can trek through the rugged slopes at Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, while off-roaders wanting to catch some air should head to Shepherd Mountain Bike Park north of town. "What a gem right here in Missouri", wrote a previous biker. For those who enjoy more cultural pursuits, spend the day wandering around Ironton's stately county courthouse, which serves as a backdrop for the twice-annual Spring Mountain Music Festival. Join locals who have gathered to sample tasty bites and listen to classic Americana tunes. A handful of rustic local eateries ensure that visitors won't go hungry while out adventuring, and lodging options amidst the forested landscape are perfect for extending your stay in town. Make Ironton your next destination for exploring the Arcadia Valley.