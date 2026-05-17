Poland's 'Summer Capital' Is An Underrated European Getaway With Beaches And Spas
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Think European beach towns, and it's usually the sun-splashed Mediterranean that comes to mind; countries like Italy, Croatia, and Greece, where glass-clear waters roll up against shores threaded with pine trees and pebbles. What a lot of people don't know is that the Baltic Sea — an elongation of the Atlantic Ocean that's tucked between Scandinavia and Northern Europe — also has its popular summertime getaways, one of which lies along the 273 miles of shoreline that falls within the borders of Poland. It's name? Sopot.
According to a profile piece in The Guardian Travel, Sopot is "where Poland comes to relax." The town began life as a village of monks back in the 1200s, but it could hardly be more different today. After being transformed into a wellness resort in the early 19th century, it rose in fame, and is now considered one of the premier spots for seaside R&R in the region. On the menu are a long pier (one of the longest in Europe, apparently), under-the-radar beaches, and chic spa facilities that harness the town's supposed healing spring waters.
It seems fitting that a town hailed as the summer capital of Poland would sit at the exact opposite end of the country to its winter capital, the hidden mountain recreation paradise of Zakopane. Up in the far north, Sopot rests along the waters of the Gulf of Gdansk, just a touch over 30 minutes' transfer from the Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport. It's also a part of Poland's Tri-City, an urban area with three cities that have great beaches and food. That means you can whiz in from Gdansk city center on super-regular commuter trains that take around just 20 minutes in total!
Laze and linger on the Sopot beaches
Long, wide stretches of cream-tinged powder run up and down the coast for — quite literally — miles around Sopot. Yep, there's something like 2.5 miles of beach to explore within town limits, with multiple entrance points and designated summertime swimming areas dotting the whole length. Behind, a jogging trail and leafy parks thread it all together. The vibe tends to get busier as you head south towards Poland's coolest canal city in Gdansk and more chilled as you track north through the coast woodlands, which is the perfect place to go to escape the inevitable peak-season crowds that linger around the pier.
That 1,600-foot-plus pier is the anchor of the whole Sopot beachfront. It juts out into the Baltic Sea to offer fine views across the water, plus a boat-bobbing marina where you can embark on pirate-themed cruises if you're channeling that inner swashbuckler. Strolling to the end is considered a bit of a rite of passage here, but know that there's now a small entrance fee for access to the Sopot Pier between spring and fall each year.
The other great thing about the beaches in Sopot is that you're never too far away from a lively bar or local eatery. In fact, the town's fizzing main drag, Bohaterów Monte Cassino — known as just Monciak to locals — runs right up to the base of the pier and the sands. It's laden with everything from Polish craft beer haunts to veggie tapas kitchens.
Relax and unwind in the spas of Sopot
Sopot has been a spa town for the best part of two full centuries. The story goes that a doctor in Napoleon's army pinpointed the place as a potential wellness destination way back in the early 1820s. He pioneered the building of the first bathing facilities and resort hotels, laying the groundwork for what would go on to become a major wellness hub in the following decades, drawing people with the promise of restorative sea air and naturally occurring spring waters filled with all sorts of minerals.
Today, a tiara of enticing spa resorts sits along the Sopot seafront, offering all the bells and whistles of a proper wellness escape within eyeshot of the salt-washed beaches. Among them is the Sheraton Sopot Hotel, which scores an enviable 9 out of 10 on Booking.com. It hosts the Sea Soul Spa within, where guests can bathe in therapeutic brine pools fed by the local springs, or enjoy mineral-infused massages to rejuvenate the skin.
For something a bit quieter, you could also head a little north out of town. That's where the Hotel Quadrille Relais & Châteaux awaits, housed in the elegant old mansion of the Górski family, a daffodil-tinged building from the 1700s. It's for adults only, has its own spa with saunas and swimming pool, and scores a whopping 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google.