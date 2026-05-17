Poland's 'Summer Capital' Is An Underrated European Getaway With Beaches And Spas

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Think European beach towns, and it's usually the sun-splashed Mediterranean that comes to mind; countries like Italy, Croatia, and Greece, where glass-clear waters roll up against shores threaded with pine trees and pebbles. What a lot of people don't know is that the Baltic Sea — an elongation of the Atlantic Ocean that's tucked between Scandinavia and Northern Europe — also has its popular summertime getaways, one of which lies along the 273 miles of shoreline that falls within the borders of Poland. It's name? Sopot.

According to a profile piece in The Guardian Travel, Sopot is "where Poland comes to relax." The town began life as a village of monks back in the 1200s, but it could hardly be more different today. After being transformed into a wellness resort in the early 19th century, it rose in fame, and is now considered one of the premier spots for seaside R&R in the region. On the menu are a long pier (one of the longest in Europe, apparently), under-the-radar beaches, and chic spa facilities that harness the town's supposed healing spring waters.

It seems fitting that a town hailed as the summer capital of Poland would sit at the exact opposite end of the country to its winter capital, the hidden mountain recreation paradise of Zakopane. Up in the far north, Sopot rests along the waters of the Gulf of Gdansk, just a touch over 30 minutes' transfer from the Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport. It's also a part of Poland's Tri-City, an urban area with three cities that have great beaches and food. That means you can whiz in from Gdansk city center on super-regular commuter trains that take around just 20 minutes in total!