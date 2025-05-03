One Of Poland's Urban Regions Has 3 Easy-To-Access Coastal Cities For An Affordable Trip Of Beaches And Food

Getting between the cities is remarkably easy. Many travelers will opt to use one city as a base and travel to the other two for day trips. Alternatively, it is equally easy to hop between each city, with all of them hosting comfortable accommodations for all budgets. Gdańsk, the largest of the three cities, has an international airport that services most of Europe with easy connections from the U.S. It also has convenient bus and train routes between the rest of the country and eastern Europe. Because of this, many choose to call Gdańsk home for the length of their stay.

Once you know how you want to spend your time, you can plan your travel between the three cities. The most convenient option is to travel by train on the SKM, or "Tri-city Rapid Transit Rail." Connections between the central Sopot and outlying Gdańsk and Gdynia only take 10-14 minutes and the full stretch between Gdańsk and Gdynia is just 23 minutes. Each train runs for almost 24 hours.

You can buy tickets online, inside a train station, or on the train (though this comes with an additional fee). At the time of writing, a single ticket costs 6.50 Polish złoty (around $1.73). There is a three day "zone" ticket for 50 PLN ($13.32) which could save you money if you'll be travelling very frequently between the cities. If you're staying in each of the cities (i.e. not day-tripping), however, it's probably more economical to just purchase single tickets. More often than not, European train stations don't have ticket barriers so you must avoid the common transit mistake that tourists often accidentally make in Europe and validate your ticket on the electronic scanners.