Colorado's Peaceful Suburb Near Aurora Offers Quality Golf With Scenic Front Range Views

Denver has long been a popular destination for people looking to blend the best mountain adventure with urban (and suburban) excitement. It is the largest city in the Rocky Mountains, and its suburbs are some of the largest cities in the state. Aurora, Colorado is one such suburb and the third most populous city in Colorado. Given the size, you might wonder where to start exploring. We would suggest Heather Ridge, a peaceful Aurora neighborhood boasting golf, views, parks, and more.

With a population just around 4,000, you might think Heather Ridge, with its eponymous golf course, is an exclusive enclave for the country club crowd. Yet it boasts a modest median home price of about $300,000, almost half of Colorado's median home price. This — combined with high ratings for schools, nightlife, health and fitness, and diversity — makes it a great place to live. But Heather Ridge is also a great place to visit if you're looking to escape Denver for a day.

Check out one of the many local golf courses. In the afternoon, hit up one of the many local parks, offering everything from nature hikes to playgrounds to sports facilities. Afterwards, check out some of the local restaurants, which might just bring you back to a golf course. Whether you're looking to call it home or you're just passing through, Heather Ridge is worth a visit.