Canada's Postcard Lake Escape Offers World-Class Fishing And A Walkable Harborfront

Ontario is Canada's second-largest province, accounting for almost 11% of the country's landmass, which is why travelers looking to explore beyond highlights like Toronto, Niagara Falls, or Ottawa have many places to consider. One small city with under 16,000 residents promises an enticing mix of lakeside adventures: Kenora. It's one of those cozy places that's quiet in the winter but very popular in the summer, and while its nature, fishing, and waterfront allure are among its biggest selling points, it's still busy enough to offer travelers everything they need, including shops and restaurants.

Beyond that, attractions are close enough to make this a walkable escape, though drivers will be happy to learn that traffic isn't too bad, either. Add friendly locals and beautiful scenery, and you've got yourself a well-rounded destination. One thing to keep in mind is that winters get pretty cold and snowy, so if you want to make the most of outdoor recreation, spring and summer are better times to visit. Just make sure to book as far ahead as possible, since there are a lot of people flocking here during this time.

While not particularly difficult to reach, Kenora still has a remote feel. The Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 17) runs straight through town, so you won't have to go off the beaten path to come here, but most major cities and airports are pretty far. Winnipeg (and its airport) is one of the closest hubs, at over two hours away. Thunder Bay is around 5.5 hours southeast, while cities like Toronto and Calgary take over 15 hours to reach.