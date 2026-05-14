Ohio's Quaint Suburb Outside Columbus Is Known For Its Walkable Downtown, Urban Landscape, And Scenic Parks

Columbus is Ohio's largest city by a wide margin, so it is not surprising that it's one of the Buckeye state's most visited cities as well. However, if you explore the outskirts of the state's capital, you will find a collection of underrated suburbs that are bursting at the seams with charm. One such suburb is Bexley, a hidden gem situated less than four miles east of Columbus. Despite its proximity to such a bustling city, Bexley maintains a tranquil, small town vibe characterized by its tree-lined roads and a tight-knit community. On Niche, it earned the top spot for the best places to live in the Columbus area, with one resident describing is as "an amazing and perfect little place next to the city."

Bexley is a relatively small city, encompassing 2.5 square miles with population of about 12,000 residents, yet there is no shortage of things to explore. It is situated along the banks of Alum Creek, which acts as the western border of the suburb and adds to the unique character of the area's landscape. Incorporated in 1908, Bexley's picturesque neighborhoods are filled with historic homes, most of which were built before the 1930s. From elegant Tudors to charming Colonial Revivals to Modern Mid-Century builds, the diverse architecture is one of Bexley's biggest draws. For history and architecture lovers, the city offers an annual House & Garden Tour, which offers visitors a chance to explore the inside of these impressive homes each June.