Ohio's Quaint Suburb Outside Columbus Is Known For Its Walkable Downtown, Urban Landscape, And Scenic Parks
Columbus is Ohio's largest city by a wide margin, so it is not surprising that it's one of the Buckeye state's most visited cities as well. However, if you explore the outskirts of the state's capital, you will find a collection of underrated suburbs that are bursting at the seams with charm. One such suburb is Bexley, a hidden gem situated less than four miles east of Columbus. Despite its proximity to such a bustling city, Bexley maintains a tranquil, small town vibe characterized by its tree-lined roads and a tight-knit community. On Niche, it earned the top spot for the best places to live in the Columbus area, with one resident describing is as "an amazing and perfect little place next to the city."
Bexley is a relatively small city, encompassing 2.5 square miles with population of about 12,000 residents, yet there is no shortage of things to explore. It is situated along the banks of Alum Creek, which acts as the western border of the suburb and adds to the unique character of the area's landscape. Incorporated in 1908, Bexley's picturesque neighborhoods are filled with historic homes, most of which were built before the 1930s. From elegant Tudors to charming Colonial Revivals to Modern Mid-Century builds, the diverse architecture is one of Bexley's biggest draws. For history and architecture lovers, the city offers an annual House & Garden Tour, which offers visitors a chance to explore the inside of these impressive homes each June.
Walk along Bexley's Main Street
According to WalkScore, Bexley has a score of 84, making it incredibly easy to explore all the city has to offer on foot. One of the best places to begin is Main Street East in the heart of downtown, which has more than 100 shops, eateries and galleries. For movie buffs, here is where you can find the historic Drexel Theatre, one of the few remaining neighborhood movie theaters of its era. Originally a grocery store, the theater first opened in 1937, and has maintained its Art-deco style and vintage ambiance despite extensive renovations.
Continuing on Bexley's Main Street, art enthusiasts should be sure to visit Schumacher Gallery, which houses over 2,500 works of art. For book lovers, head a couple of blocks over to Gramercy Books, a locally-owned and operated bookstore that hosts tons of community events. If locally-crafted goods are more your thing, check out the wide selection of handmade items at Urban Emporium, ranging from jewelry and clothing to soaps and candles. If you're starting to feel peckish after all that walking, keep on Main Street for some of Bexley's best restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for fine dining at The Top Steakhouse, or would prefer a more casual meal at Bexley Pizza Plus, a community staple, there are plenty of delicious options to choose from. Bexley shares its Main Street with Whitehall, one of Ohio's best affordable suburbs, providing access to even more shops and eateries.
Bexley's Abundance of Green Space
Bexley is a great place for nature lovers. The city is home to more than 14,000 trees, and its commitment to environmental preservation has earned it the unique distinction of being the first U.S. city to become accredited as an arboretum. Almost 40% of the city's land area is covered by tree canopy, and about 57% of the area is made up of green space, much of which is contained within the picturesque parks and community gardens.
The city's largest park is Jeffrey Park, which is almost 40 acres and includes the historic Jeffrey Mansion, constructed between 1903 and 1905. The park also features the Bexley Community Pool, a playground, and a mile of walking paths through diverse woodland. It is also located along the Alum Creek Trail System which begins in nearby Westerville, another one of Columbus' scenic suburbs. Within Jeffrey Park is the 8-acre Commonwealth Park, a passive park that is divided in half by an idyllic natural pond. Another passive park is the nearby Havenwood, an oval-shaped park that hosts the vibrant Jazz in the Park summer series every year.
Bexley is close to some of Ohio's most notable nature attractions. On the other side of Alum Creek sits Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden, which features breathtaking foliage and unique rotating exhibits. In the mood for a lake adventure? Follow the Alum Creek for about 25 miles north, and you'll reach the popular and scenic Alum Creek Lake, where visitors can fish and hike to their heart's content.