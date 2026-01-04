5 Best Affordable Ohio Suburbs Just Outside Columbus

A dollar stretches a bit further in Ohio compared to elsewhere in America. According to RentCafe, the state's cost of living is 8% below the national average. Additionally, a report ranks Ohio the third most affordable state to buy a house, with a median single-family home price of $248,600. That's significantly below the national average of $398,400. Visitors can get a lot of bang for their buck in Ohio, too — whether they're touring one of its affordable and artsy cities or taking a free hike to the most stunning waterfall views at Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

One factor that makes Ohio so budget-friendly is that its metro areas are as affordable as its smaller towns. Columbus is a prime example. It has everything you'd expect from an urban center (a world-class university, pro sports teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew, museums, and an extensive park system featuring 25 nature preserves with a combined 230 miles of trails) all for a cost of living 6% cheaper than the U.S. average. Despite this, Ohio's capital city is often left out of conversations about America's best places to live, making it a hidden gem for both travelers and prospective residents.

As affordable as Columbus is, some of its suburbs are even easier on your bank account. Many of these communities feel like small, self-contained towns and offer quaint main streets, unique museums, local festivals, and peaceful parks to enjoy.