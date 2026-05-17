Canada's Charming Manitoba Town Is A Quiet Gem With A Historic Museum, River Trail, And A Quirky Attraction

Often considered one of Canada's most overlooked provinces (and among the least visited by Canadians themselves), Manitoba is nonetheless rich in outdoorsy experiences and one-of-a-kind sightseeing, from 93 provincial parks teeming with wildlife to unique roadside attractions like the world's largest curling rock. The latter is the pride of Arborg, a quintessential Manitoba small town with a scenic riverside trail running through its heart.

Well-connected to Winnipeg (located about 70 miles south), Arborg is not just an ideal starting place for a road trip to check out Manitoba's quirky roadside attractions. Tucked in the Interlake Region, Arborg is a good place to leisurely walk along the Icelandic River that crosses the lively downtown, which is renowned for its flower displays. It is also an ideal base to explore the neighboring towns, similarly rich in Icelandic heritage and history. Testament to the importance of those features, Arborg's name itself means "river town" in Icelandic, per the Arborg Hotel.

Visitors can even enjoy a unique overnight camping experience under the stars at the Arborg and District Multicultural Heritage Village, where the town's original trades and communities are brought back to life through a reconstructed rural village. Those exploring this unique heritage site between August and April may even be treated to an unforgettable display of Northern Lights, straight from the comfort of their tent or RV.