Canada's Charming Manitoba Town Is A Quiet Gem With A Historic Museum, River Trail, And A Quirky Attraction
Often considered one of Canada's most overlooked provinces (and among the least visited by Canadians themselves), Manitoba is nonetheless rich in outdoorsy experiences and one-of-a-kind sightseeing, from 93 provincial parks teeming with wildlife to unique roadside attractions like the world's largest curling rock. The latter is the pride of Arborg, a quintessential Manitoba small town with a scenic riverside trail running through its heart.
Well-connected to Winnipeg (located about 70 miles south), Arborg is not just an ideal starting place for a road trip to check out Manitoba's quirky roadside attractions. Tucked in the Interlake Region, Arborg is a good place to leisurely walk along the Icelandic River that crosses the lively downtown, which is renowned for its flower displays. It is also an ideal base to explore the neighboring towns, similarly rich in Icelandic heritage and history. Testament to the importance of those features, Arborg's name itself means "river town" in Icelandic, per the Arborg Hotel.
Visitors can even enjoy a unique overnight camping experience under the stars at the Arborg and District Multicultural Heritage Village, where the town's original trades and communities are brought back to life through a reconstructed rural village. Those exploring this unique heritage site between August and April may even be treated to an unforgettable display of Northern Lights, straight from the comfort of their tent or RV.
Visit Arborg's village museum and quirky roadside attraction
Among the unmissable attractions to check out is the Arborg and District Multicultural Heritage Village. Guests and visitors can get a glimpse into the region's rural agricultural and farming communities from the early 1900s by stepping into representations of historic classrooms, a church, a shop, and a handful of houses decorated from that time. Across the spaces, visitors can also see original artifacts, including a 1921 Canadian Pacific Railway caboose and a Ukrainian outdoor oven. Arborg is located about 30 miles from Gimli, a town whose Icelandic roots, fresh seafood, and artsy vibe make a great addition for travelers who want to learn more about the region's historic ties with the Nordic countries.
The ADMVH museum was founded in 1999, when 12.9 acres of empty fields were progressively transformed into the current display village. Alongside the 16 restored historic buildings, this interpretive museum space also has several fully-equipped electrical campsites for those wishing to overnight on-site. The first-come, first-served spaces are equipped with picnic tables, fireplaces, and space to park your trailer (for an additional fee).
Another unique attraction that should sit at the top of your Arborg bucket list is the world's largest curling rock. This roadside gem was erected right by the town's main sports center to celebrate two local teams that succeeded at both the provincial and national levels. Deeply ingrained in Manitoban culture, the region generally excels at the sport, even being deemed "a world leader in curling" (via CBC News).
Enjoy river walks and outdoors adventures in Arborg year-round
Arborg's surroundings are rich in endemic fauna and flora, in part thanks to Lake Winnipeg mitigating the climate and favoring the proliferation of ash and poplar trees. Travelers can follow the 3 miles of paved trails following the course of the Icelandic river. The picturesque trail is also dotted with plaques marking significant cultural and historical hotspots. During the warm months, ramblers can cross from one side of the Icelandic river to the other thanks to two bridges set up every spring to straddle the stream. But when icy conditions set in during winter, a 1.8-mile fraction of the Icelandic River Trail turns into the Icelandic River Skating Trail. The ice skating path starts from Arborg's Main Street bridge and culminates in the neighboring township of Bifrost-Riverton. A dedicated trail for snowmobiles, a skating rink, and a groomed patch for cross-country skiing are also part of the experience.
Fans of the great outdoors and unique wildlife encounters will appreciate that Manitoba is the only Canadian province where visitors can spot each of the "Big 5" of Canada: polar bear, black bear, bison, moose, and beluga whale. Arborg may not offer the same star-studded mammal line-up, but it is close to the biodiversity-rich Skylake forest, filled with aspen, spruce, and wetlands. Those planning a longer stay in the region, and interested in its unique wildlife, should check out the world's polar bear capital, the remote town of Churchill, right on the Hudson Bay.
The best way to get to Arborg is by driving 1.5 hours from Winnipeg, the Manitoba capital. For those arriving by air, Winnipeg has its own international airport, Winnipeg Richardson International.