Just Outside Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Charming Little Lake Park With Trails, Volleyball, And A Beach

There are several trails around Parkers Lake Park, mainly on the western and southern part of the lake. One popular trail is the 2.2-mile Parkers Lake Park Loop, which goes around the beautiful lake — although a small section does go through a residential neighborhood. One AllTrails user praised the trail, saying, "Lots of different options to sit down and watch the water!! Almost nobody else on the trail. Perfect short walk with very little hills." This loop connects with the Luce Line State Trail, a 63-mile partially paved trail on an old railway line that goes from Plymouth out to Hutchinson and Cosmos. It's most commonly used for biking, but also for hiking, snowmobiling, and horseback riding. It gives a rural feel, like you're in the countryside, as the trail passes through forest and prairie. There are also convenient bike racks at Parkers Lake Park if you're adventuring on two wheels. It's not surprising that biking is popular here, given the park's proximity to the bikeable Midwest city of Minneapolis.

The beach at Parkers Lake Park is usually open daily in the summer for swimming, and lifeguards may be on site during peak hours between early June and early August. As beaches reopen this season, it's best to check the city's website in advance for the most up-to-date information – some beaches may be open but unguarded. The beach at Parkers Lake Peak closed last September due to water quality concerns, so adhering to local advice is recommended. There are bathrooms and changing areas available at the beach.