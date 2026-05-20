Just Outside Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Charming Little Lake Park With Trails, Volleyball, And A Beach
The city of Plymouth in Minnesota has 1,834 acres of park land, which offer residents and visitors a variety of opportunities for fun outdoor activities. Located just west of Minneapolis is Parkers Lake Park, a pretty little park centered around a 100-acre lake where you can experience Plymouth's parks for yourself.
Parkers Lake Park has a peaceful and romantic atmosphere, and there are plenty of options for recreation at the 26-acre park to soak up the charming setting. Fishing is one choice — you may catch panfish, pike, bass, bluegill, or pumpkinseed. There is a public boat ramp along with a fishing pier. Enthusiasts report that fishing from shore isn't ideal due to weeds, so it's best to get out on the water or fish from the pier. Parkers Lake Park also has park buildings and picnic shelters, which are available to rent for events, as well as picnic tables and benches around the park. Thanks to the calm water, it's a nice spot for kayaking or paddleboarding, and you can go ice skating in winter, subject to weather conditions. But the real highlights here are the trails, beach, volleyball court, and playground.
Explore the trails and beach at Parkers Lake Park
There are several trails around Parkers Lake Park, mainly on the western and southern part of the lake. One popular trail is the 2.2-mile Parkers Lake Park Loop, which goes around the beautiful lake — although a small section does go through a residential neighborhood. One AllTrails user praised the trail, saying, "Lots of different options to sit down and watch the water!! Almost nobody else on the trail. Perfect short walk with very little hills." This loop connects with the Luce Line State Trail, a 63-mile partially paved trail on an old railway line that goes from Plymouth out to Hutchinson and Cosmos. It's most commonly used for biking, but also for hiking, snowmobiling, and horseback riding. It gives a rural feel, like you're in the countryside, as the trail passes through forest and prairie. There are also convenient bike racks at Parkers Lake Park if you're adventuring on two wheels. It's not surprising that biking is popular here, given the park's proximity to the bikeable Midwest city of Minneapolis.
The beach at Parkers Lake Park is usually open daily in the summer for swimming, and lifeguards may be on site during peak hours between early June and early August. As beaches reopen this season, it's best to check the city's website in advance for the most up-to-date information – some beaches may be open but unguarded. The beach at Parkers Lake Peak closed last September due to water quality concerns, so adhering to local advice is recommended. There are bathrooms and changing areas available at the beach.
Sports fun at Parkers Lake Park
Parkers Lake Park has sand volleyball on the beach, which provides plenty of fun in the sun — just be sure to bring your own volleyball. There are also sometimes pickup volleyball games during the summer if you feel like joining in. Check local social media groups in advance for dates and times. Besides volleyball, Parkers Lake Park has a soccer field and tennis courts, as well as a playground for kids with swings and slides. It's a good spot for families with active kids wanting to burn off steam. One Tripadvisor reviewer summed up their experience at the park nicely, saying, "Love this small lake nestled in the heart of Plymouth. Great place to walk, hangout, swim in the summer, fishing pier and a great playground. On the east end of the park is a boat launch with trailer parking as well. Love to come here to sit on the many benches by the lake and relax."
Parkers Lake Park is located in Plymouth, about 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Parking is available on site, although be mindful of which direction you drive and park, as it's a one-way street at the lake. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), a 27-minute drive away. Explore more of the Twin Cities western suburbs with a visit to the beloved lake suburb of Minnetonka or the gorgeous lakeside city of Excelsior.