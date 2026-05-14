Greece's Gorgeous 'Painted Village' Is A Wildly Underrated Dreamy Island Destination With Artistic Flair

Santorini and Mykonos usually get the hype of a Greek getaway, and while the Cyclades are a marvel to visit, the country is made up of thousands more underrated treasures. Part of the Eastern Aegean group, the island of Chios is home to villages like Pyrgi that offer something different than the typical blue dome buildings and white-faced walls that are so easily identified with the more popular destinations.

The little settlement on the southern side of Chios has rows of painted buildings with artistic patterns, giving it the nickname "Painted Village." As travelers walk down the alleyways through town, they'll witness xysta-style art — the technique of etching intricate geometric patterns into two-toned plaster — giving the atmosphere the vibe of an open-air art gallery.

It is the largest medieval settlement on the island built between the 13th and 14th centuries, with facades dating back to 1665 by the Cretan painter Antonios Domestichos. The walls give the town a charming, creative energy that feels preserved and paradisiacal all at once. It is small and landlocked, offering a different side to Greece than its usual coastal escapes like Antiparos, Paros' secret sister island with less crowds or Milos, known as the "Island of Colors" for its vibrant balconies and doors. While it is one of the most visited villages in Chios, Pyrgi is still refreshingly uncrowded — the kind of retreat that most Greek hot spots can no longer promise.