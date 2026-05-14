Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Switzerland Vacations In 2026

In 2025, Switzerland recorded its highest number of overnight stays ever. But the influx of visitors isn't evenly spread out across the country. Jürg Schmid, President of Graubünden Tourism, specifically cited three regions in Blue News as being overtouristed: the Jungfrau region (the ethereal Swiss region that Fodor's begs travelers to avoid), Lucerne-Titlis, and Zermatt. They are all particularly scenic Alps destinations (with Zermatt being home to the iconic views of the Matterhorn) and, naturally, tourist magnets. The soaring number of visitors becomes all the more dramatic when you consider how it compares to local populations. A study from Watson found that Zermatt, for example, had about 269 visitors per inhabitant in 2024, far exceeding major tourist cities like Paris or Venice.

While overtourism can be a strain on locals — potentially causing displacement and disruption to the local way of life — it's affecting the experience for some travelers, too. Long queues, limited parking spaces, and people climbing over each other to get photos are common problems. "[W]e're planning to avoid places like Jungfraujoch, which are full of tourists," a Reddit user wrote.

Then, there's the problem of costs. A 2026 study by Vanguard ranked Switzerland as the third-most expensive country to visit, citing high prices for everything from rail passes to dining. One Reddit user described how something as simple as buying a kebab can shock you when you get the bill: "This was the day I decided I am never coming back to Switzerland again. Not because of the kebab by itself, but the kebab price was a symptom of other issues."