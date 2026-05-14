Nestled In The Canadian Rockies Is A Pair Of Lakes With Mountain Views, Hiking, And Quiet Beaches
If you've ever closed your eyes and imagined an alpine lake, a few things will likely come to mind. Snow-capped mountains carving up blue skies. Gentle blue ripples in the lake turn iridescent as they catch the sunlight. Green trees cover the slopes leading back from the shore. You've just pictured Patricia Lake and Pyramid Lake in Alberta, Canada.
Nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, the Province of Alberta hit the jackpot for stunning vistas. Two of Alberta's National Parks — Jasper National Park and Banff National Park — are known for rugged alpine landscapes dotted with glittering lakes. But even in this distinguished landscape, Pyramid Lake and Patricia Lake, in Jasper National Park, stand out for their tranquil setting and ease of access. A small ridge separates both lakes, but they offer similar views of rugged mountains, clear skies with soft, fluffy clouds, and gentle waves. In fact, the relatively calm nature of the water is one of the biggest draws of the lakes, as the lack of strong waves makes it ideal for kayaking, paddling, or swimming.
The two lakes lie a mere 3 to 4 miles from the town of Jasper, connected via an asphalt road and a popular hiking/biking trail. The Pyramid Trail, colloquially known as Trail 15, begins at the Jasper Activity Centre parking lot and connects to Pyramid Lake via a fairly level dirt road through the fir trees, stopping at Patricia Lake on the way. It's a good way to get in some extra hiking and take the scenic route through the forests, provided you have an extra hour or two to spare.
Hike, kayak, and take in the views at serene Patricia Lake
Although Pyramid Lake and Patricia Lake are much smaller than the more famous Maligne Lake, the largest natural lake in the Canadian Rockies, their smaller, cozier setting offers a different kind of charm. The first lake you'll come across on the way there from Jasper is Patricia Lake. It features calm, clear waters that turn a vibrant green-blue color on clear days. On the far side of the lake, you'll see a thick grove of fir trees and Pyramid Mountain jutting out beyond the forest.
Most visitors here come for one of two reasons — either to sit on the edge and take in the views or to kayak and paddle on the lake. Patricia Lake's serene setting makes it the ideal spot for a quiet getaway. If you feel too energized to spend a few hours sitting around and enjoying the view of the forest and mountains, rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard to glide on the glassy waters. Patricia Lake is also a great stargazing spot, so consider renting a cozy lakeside cottage from Patricia Lake Bungalows — the only lodge on the lake — for a couple nights of stargazing.
On days when the water might be too cold to dip into, you can opt for some wildlife and bird watching on the Patricia Lake Circle Trail. It's a 3-mile loop that takes you past Patricia Lake's southern shore and then diverts into Cottonwood Slough — an alpine wetlands area with fantastic birdwatching opportunities and great mountain views. You'll also come across the signature red benches provided by Parks Canada, making it a good spot to sit down for a bite to eat amidst distant mountain views.
Beaches, kayaking, and scenic hikes at Pyramid Lake
Jasper National Park is famous for its vibrant lakes and wildlife, and no place embodies that better than Pyramid Lake. Located just a short hike past its sister lake (Patricia Lake), Pyramid Lake is a popular spot for kayaking and canoeing. Rentals are easily available from the Pyramid Lake Lodge, the only resort on the lake. Pyramid Lake's calm waters make it ideal for paddling, and you'll often see kayaks and canoes merrily traveling around the lake. As one TripAdvisor review hilariously described, "Kayaking at Pyramid Lake was less of a 'day out' and more of a spiritual awakening with paddles. First of all, the lake itself is so glassy and calm that I briefly considered proposing to it. Secondly, the kayaks glide smoother than a buttered penguin on a marble floor."
Pyramid Lake also has one thing that Patricia Lake doesn't: Beaches. When driving from Jasper, turn left off Pyramid Lake Road to find the sand beaches along the lake's southern shore. The largest beach is at the end of the road, but there's a series of smaller ones before that may offer more seclusion. All of the beaches come equipped with picnic tables and grills. You can even cross a wheelchair-accessible wooden bridge onto Pyramid Island, a popular picnic spot with great views of the lake and mountains.
For wildlife viewing and mountain vistas, head onto the moderate 3.8-mile Pyramid Loop Trail for a mix of close-up views of Pyramid Lake and mountaintop views of the valley — including the two lakes — spread out below. Once you've had your fill of scenic Jasper National Park, plan your next international national park visit with our list of the best National Parks around the world.