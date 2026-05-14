Nestled In The Canadian Rockies Is A Pair Of Lakes With Mountain Views, Hiking, And Quiet Beaches

If you've ever closed your eyes and imagined an alpine lake, a few things will likely come to mind. Snow-capped mountains carving up blue skies. Gentle blue ripples in the lake turn iridescent as they catch the sunlight. Green trees cover the slopes leading back from the shore. You've just pictured Patricia Lake and Pyramid Lake in Alberta, Canada.

Nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, the Province of Alberta hit the jackpot for stunning vistas. Two of Alberta's National Parks — Jasper National Park and Banff National Park — are known for rugged alpine landscapes dotted with glittering lakes. But even in this distinguished landscape, Pyramid Lake and Patricia Lake, in Jasper National Park, stand out for their tranquil setting and ease of access. A small ridge separates both lakes, but they offer similar views of rugged mountains, clear skies with soft, fluffy clouds, and gentle waves. In fact, the relatively calm nature of the water is one of the biggest draws of the lakes, as the lack of strong waves makes it ideal for kayaking, paddling, or swimming.

The two lakes lie a mere 3 to 4 miles from the town of Jasper, connected via an asphalt road and a popular hiking/biking trail. The Pyramid Trail, colloquially known as Trail 15, begins at the Jasper Activity Centre parking lot and connects to Pyramid Lake via a fairly level dirt road through the fir trees, stopping at Patricia Lake on the way. It's a good way to get in some extra hiking and take the scenic route through the forests, provided you have an extra hour or two to spare.