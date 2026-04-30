The World's 10 Best National Parks, According To Travelers

Yellowstone was the world's very first national park. Established in 1872, it started a movement that would eventually lead to a worldwide collection of thousands of parks. Their purpose: to safeguard irreplaceable things in nature, like rare flora, extraordinary landscapes, diverse wildlife, and fragile ecosystems. But national parks are also a resource for tourism. Visiting any of them around the world opens visitors up to unique sights and experiences that they won't get anywhere else.

Lazing on a beach, drinking cocktails, enjoying fine dining, and going on shopping sprees are wonderful vacation activities. But to many people, national parks offer so much more. Incredible waterfalls, breathtaking hiking trails, adventurous activities, and an abundance of exotic animals can all contribute to feelings of joy and connection. These reserves are powerful tools that can improve your health by encouraging exercise while you enjoy nature and step away from the stresses of daily life.

But with so many fascinating national parks across the world, it was difficult to come up with ten of the best. So we have listened to tourists, travel writers, and anyone else who explores the globe to come up with this list of ten. They offer some of the best sights and activities national parks have to offer, and all are guaranteed to inspire awe and wonder.