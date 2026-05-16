Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is Michigan's Lakeside Village With A Beach And Antique Shops

When you think about Michigan's beaches, you probably think about the Great Lakes. But the state is home to over 11,000 inland lakes, and many of them make excellent summer vacation destinations as well. One such place is Lake Odessa, a village 40 minutes from both Grand Rapids and Lansing.

Lake Odessa borders the 430-acre Jordan Lake, and the town's 2.7-acre municipal beach is a summertime favorite with a playground, grills, docks, a swimming beach, and picnic areas. During busy weekends, it's not uncommon for up to 500 people to gather on the beach — that's roughly 25% of Lake Odessa's population. Jordan Lake is also a popular spot for boaters and anglers, with a public boat launch available on the western side of the lake. Beyond all the fun on the lake, you'll find some intriguing antique shops to peruse whenever you need a break from the sun.

Visitors to Lake Odessa who want to stay in town can book a room at the small Garden View Guesthouse, rent a beach cottage, or camp at the local fairgrounds between the months of May and October. The Lake Odessa Fair itself occurs in late June and features rides, live music, and farm animal shows. The nearly 100-year-old fair is a major community event, and the fairgrounds are a local landmark. Consider planning your getaway to coincide with the festivities.