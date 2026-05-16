Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is Michigan's Lakeside Village With A Beach And Antique Shops
When you think about Michigan's beaches, you probably think about the Great Lakes. But the state is home to over 11,000 inland lakes, and many of them make excellent summer vacation destinations as well. One such place is Lake Odessa, a village 40 minutes from both Grand Rapids and Lansing.
Lake Odessa borders the 430-acre Jordan Lake, and the town's 2.7-acre municipal beach is a summertime favorite with a playground, grills, docks, a swimming beach, and picnic areas. During busy weekends, it's not uncommon for up to 500 people to gather on the beach — that's roughly 25% of Lake Odessa's population. Jordan Lake is also a popular spot for boaters and anglers, with a public boat launch available on the western side of the lake. Beyond all the fun on the lake, you'll find some intriguing antique shops to peruse whenever you need a break from the sun.
Visitors to Lake Odessa who want to stay in town can book a room at the small Garden View Guesthouse, rent a beach cottage, or camp at the local fairgrounds between the months of May and October. The Lake Odessa Fair itself occurs in late June and features rides, live music, and farm animal shows. The nearly 100-year-old fair is a major community event, and the fairgrounds are a local landmark. Consider planning your getaway to coincide with the festivities.
Antiquing in Lake Odessa
Lake Odessa is a hidden gem for antique hunters, offering four separate antique shops, all within a few blocks of each other on 4th Avenue. The village frequently draws antique hunters from both Lansing, Michigan's capital city that's full of Victorian-style homes and shops, and Grand Rapids, where art, beer, and Midwest charm meet big-city flair.
The largest antique shop is Wally's Lake Odessa Antique Mall, which was established in 1996 and features over 85 vendors across three floors. You'll find a bit of everything, including vintage glassware, toys, and clocks. "You will spend all day looking at all the treasures inside, so make sure you budget your time wisely," wrote one visitor on Google. On the same block, you'll find Bonanza Antiques, which is also sizable, with two floors containing 70 booths. It also features a wide variety of antique objects, including glassware, furniture, toys, books, and signage. "One of the best antique shops in Michigan," wrote a visitor on Google. "Lots of great items at great prices."
One block farther, you'll find two more antique shops. 2 Sisters Antique Mall is a smaller shop featuring vintage glassware, toys, and decor, among other items. "Stopped in on our antique shopping day in Lake Odessa and glad we did," wrote one Google reviewer. On the same block, there's Rustic Love, with lots of shabby chic decor. "I absolutely love this store. We found so many treasures there," reads a Google review. Since all four shops are within walking distance of each other, you can easily carve out time to visit them all in a single afternoon.
What else to do in Lake Odessa
In addition to Lake Odessa's beach, fair, and antique shops, the village offers several more things to keep you busy on a day or weekend trip. There are around a dozen restaurants in town, including the popular Buddy's on the Beach, with lake views and a bowling alley, plus tasty meals. "Heading to a lakeside bar and grill, we anticipated typical 'greasy spoon' food," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We were pleasantly surprised and [found] the food to be fresh, made to order, and with great ingredients. This is not your typical 'by the water' grill."
For those who enjoy the outdoors, the Jordan Lake Trail is a paved pedestrian trail for walking, running, biking, and rollerblading with plans to encircle Jordan Lake. It's slated for completion in 2026, but a portion of the trail is already open to the public. And for a unique day out, the I-96 Speedway is a dirt stock car racing facility that has events most weekends in the warmer months. Exploring Michigan? Less than half an hour's drive from Lake Odessa, you'll find Portland, a scenic city with two rivers.