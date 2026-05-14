One Of Miami's Trendiest Beach Resorts Offers Vibrant Nightlife, Bold Design, And Upscale Dining

Sultry, sunny Miami Beach is filled with glamorous beachfront hotels that promise guests the ultimate stay in paradise. Many check into the fabulous Art Deco resorts lining world-famous Ocean Drive, but nearby Collins Avenue is home to a smattering of discerning design hotels that boast endless, palm-fringed beaches. One of the trendiest hotels in the area is Faena Miami Beach, an ultra-luxurious, 179-room resort that sits right along the ocean. An exceptional resort property that has spent years as a top pick on Conde Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice" list, Faena Miami Beach wows guests with upscale dining and vibrant nightlife amid interiors drenched in show-stopping artwork and bold design.

Faena Miami Beach feels right at home in the heart of the Faena District, a Miami neighborhood renowned for its rich arts and cultural scene. The hotel's old-Hollywood vibe combines set-driven design by "Moulin Rouge" director Baz Luhrman and his wife, Catherine Martin, an Academy Award-winning costume and production designer, with surreal art like Damian Hirst's sculptures of a golden woolly mammoth. Guest rooms boast a similar wow-factor, with red, turquoise, and animal print furniture and fabrics capturing the glitzy spirit of Miami. With all this going for it and more, it's not surprising that U.S. News ranked Faena Miami Beach third on its list of "Florida's Best Beach Hotels."

The Faena's bold red color palette is everywhere. It's splashed across loungers and cabanas in the pool area, and it covers the sunbeds and candy-striped umbrellas that dapple the hotel's 100,000 square feet of beachfront. Even at Tierra Santa Healing House, the Faena's 22,000-square-foot wellness center, fun colors and floral patterns are at play, although here they are meticulously balanced with neutrals and white walls for a calming aesthetic.