Canada's Island Park A Little Over Two Hours From Vancouver Has Mountain Trails That Lead To Breathtaking Views

The day-trip possibilities from Vancouver are seemingly endless. It won't take long for you to leave British Columbia's largest city behind to visit mountains, islands, lakes, or even smaller cities. And in less than two and a half hours, you could be hiking in Mount Erskine Park. As its trails climb higher and higher, you'll be rewarded with spectacular views of the South Gulf Islands.

Mount Erskine Park is on Salt Spring Island, a paradise of farmer's markets, beaches, and boutiques. At 18 miles long and up to 10 miles wide, it's the largest of the more than 300 South Gulf Islands in the vast Salish Sea. Ferries crisscross these waters to connect the islands with the mainland, making the park easy to reach from the big city.

Though Mount Erskine Park is relatively new — it was created in 2006 — its land certainly isn't. Salt Spring Island was the territory of numerous First Nations tribes before European settlers arrived in the mid-19th century. The island's highest peak, Mount Erskine, was named after a British Royal Navy admiral in approximately 1859. It's in the remote, northwest part of the island, though much of the nearly 1,500-foot mountain sat on privately owned land up until 2005. It was then that the Salt Spring Island Conservancy started fundraising to protect the landscape. Nearly 600 acres are now preserved as a provincial park and two reserves.