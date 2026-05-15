Canada's Island Park A Little Over Two Hours From Vancouver Has Mountain Trails That Lead To Breathtaking Views
The day-trip possibilities from Vancouver are seemingly endless. It won't take long for you to leave British Columbia's largest city behind to visit mountains, islands, lakes, or even smaller cities. And in less than two and a half hours, you could be hiking in Mount Erskine Park. As its trails climb higher and higher, you'll be rewarded with spectacular views of the South Gulf Islands.
Mount Erskine Park is on Salt Spring Island, a paradise of farmer's markets, beaches, and boutiques. At 18 miles long and up to 10 miles wide, it's the largest of the more than 300 South Gulf Islands in the vast Salish Sea. Ferries crisscross these waters to connect the islands with the mainland, making the park easy to reach from the big city.
Though Mount Erskine Park is relatively new — it was created in 2006 — its land certainly isn't. Salt Spring Island was the territory of numerous First Nations tribes before European settlers arrived in the mid-19th century. The island's highest peak, Mount Erskine, was named after a British Royal Navy admiral in approximately 1859. It's in the remote, northwest part of the island, though much of the nearly 1,500-foot mountain sat on privately owned land up until 2005. It was then that the Salt Spring Island Conservancy started fundraising to protect the landscape. Nearly 600 acres are now preserved as a provincial park and two reserves.
Go hiking in Mount Erskine Park
There are numerous trails in Mount Erskine Park. Though none are very long — they range from 2 to 3 miles — you should expect moderate to hard hikes. You should also decide which trail you want to take in advance, since it will determine where you park.
The Mount Erskine Loop is the shortest trail in the park. This 2.3-mile loop trail begins at the Trustees Trail, a short trail that connects to the park's northeast edge and has a parking area. Since it's a loop, you can hike this trail in either direction. Note that the western side of the loop is quite steep, while switchbacks on the eastern side make things a bit easier on your legs. Whether you hike clockwise or counter-clockwise, you'll travel under Douglas fir and cedar trees, over boulders, and through rock gardens en route to the summit, where you'll have a breathtaking view of Crofton on Vancouver Island to the west and Penelakut Island to the north.
If you're looking for more of a challenge, you can hike the Mount Erskine West Trail. Also known as the Jack Fisher Trail, this is a 2.6-mile loop that's not much longer than the Mount Erskine Loop. However, you'll gain over 1,000 feet of elevation during the trek, making it a serious workout. After parking on Collins Road, you'll follow the steep trail into the Lower Mount Erskine Nature Reserve and find rocks and tree trunks marked with fairy doors. One of the most impressive views of the Gulf Islands awaits you at the top.
Find incredible views from the top of Mount Erskine
There is a third hiking option in Mount Erskine Park. Mount Erskine via Toynbee has a completely different approach and views. This 3-mile loop trail climbs up Mount Erskine from the southeast near the Manzanita Ridge Nature Reserve. As you ascend the steep ridge, you'll be able to see the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast, and even snowcapped mountains. Plus, when you return to the parking area on Toynbee Road, you can celebrate your strenuous hike at Sweetwater Distilling Co., a family-owned business that makes small-batch spirits and has an impressive 5-star rating on Google. During a tasting, you might even start dreaming about which island you'll visit next. Perhaps nearby Pender Island? It's a secret Canadian island with quiet charm.
Mount Erskine Park isn't an accidental destination, so it does take some planning to get there. First, you must fly to either Victoria or Vancouver, the vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip. Though Victoria International Airport (YYJ), on Vancouver Island, is closer, the smaller airport only receives nonstop flights from a handful of North American cities. On the other hand, you can fly to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) from cities all over the world.
Either way, you'll then need to board BC Ferries to travel to Salt Spring Island. Ferries from Victoria's Swartz Bay arrive in Fulford Harbour, while those from Vancouver's Tsawwassen terminal dock at Long Harbour. Enjoy the gorgeous island views along the way.