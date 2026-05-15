Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest State With Breathtaking Lake Views, Beaches, And State Parks

The balmy weather and sandy shores of Florida have constantly enticed potential retirees to relocate. The allure of swaying palm trees and cocktails at sunset is hard to beat. However, when it comes to settling down amidst picturesque landscapes, many more states across the U.S. have just as much to offer. Rising up the ranks as a retirement haven is none other than the Wolverine State, with 2025 studies suggesting Michigan is now among the best states to retire in America. With picturesque Great Lakes scenery, not to mention the rugged prairies of the Midwest countryside and abundance of recreational activities, Michigan is an ideal destination whether you're getting ready to retire or simply planning a wilderness getaway.

No matter where you are in Michigan, refreshing lakeside scenery isn't hard to find. Being such a huge state, the main dilemma is choosing between the Upper Peninsula, where the shores of Lake Superior stretch across the horizon, or the Lower Peninsula, which is flanked by both Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Dotted all across Michigan's coastlines are quaint towns like Grand Marais, which lures visitors in with its long stretch of sandy beach, while idyllic communities like Mackinac Island offer endless panoramas of the lakeshore with the added bonus of car-free streets and pretty architecture.

The best part is that Michigan's four seasons bring a refreshing change of scenery throughout the year. Springs and summers are filled with flowers and greenery, while fiery foliage in the autumn transitions into snowy winters. Aside from sandy beaches amidst lakefront scenery, Michigan is home to a whole bunch of state parks, where travelers will find hiking trails weaving between towering canopies, not to mention campgrounds to spend the night, and ponds for fishing. Travelers of all ages will find excitement in Michigan.