Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest State With Breathtaking Lake Views, Beaches, And State Parks
The balmy weather and sandy shores of Florida have constantly enticed potential retirees to relocate. The allure of swaying palm trees and cocktails at sunset is hard to beat. However, when it comes to settling down amidst picturesque landscapes, many more states across the U.S. have just as much to offer. Rising up the ranks as a retirement haven is none other than the Wolverine State, with 2025 studies suggesting Michigan is now among the best states to retire in America. With picturesque Great Lakes scenery, not to mention the rugged prairies of the Midwest countryside and abundance of recreational activities, Michigan is an ideal destination whether you're getting ready to retire or simply planning a wilderness getaway.
No matter where you are in Michigan, refreshing lakeside scenery isn't hard to find. Being such a huge state, the main dilemma is choosing between the Upper Peninsula, where the shores of Lake Superior stretch across the horizon, or the Lower Peninsula, which is flanked by both Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Dotted all across Michigan's coastlines are quaint towns like Grand Marais, which lures visitors in with its long stretch of sandy beach, while idyllic communities like Mackinac Island offer endless panoramas of the lakeshore with the added bonus of car-free streets and pretty architecture.
The best part is that Michigan's four seasons bring a refreshing change of scenery throughout the year. Springs and summers are filled with flowers and greenery, while fiery foliage in the autumn transitions into snowy winters. Aside from sandy beaches amidst lakefront scenery, Michigan is home to a whole bunch of state parks, where travelers will find hiking trails weaving between towering canopies, not to mention campgrounds to spend the night, and ponds for fishing. Travelers of all ages will find excitement in Michigan.
Idyllic Michigan towns with beaches and stunning lake views
Just like Florida, there are beaches and coastal views galore in Michigan. A fantastic spot on the northern edge of the Upper Peninsula is Munising, a coastal city with the state's prettiest fall foliage. Clinging to the curve of the South Bay, you'll find Lake Superior views all around. Right on the harbor is Binsfeld Bayshore Park, a stretch of grassy lawns with picnic tables to soak up the tranquil atmosphere. Forested slopes frame the edge of the waterfront, while boats in the marina add to the view. A slice of sandy beach is perfect for dipping your toes in the lake. Meanwhile, just a short drive from town is Sand Point Beach, where you can enjoy leisurely strolls along the soft, butterscotch shoreline against a backdrop of shimmery blue waves and sweeping mountain ridges.
Meanwhile, on the northwestern coast of the Lower Peninsula, more sandy beaches await in Manistee, only about 90 minutes by car from Traverse City. Head to 1st Street Beach for scenic swaths of powdery sand stretching alongside the blue waves of Lake Michigan, or spend the day at Fifth Avenue Beach to take a leisurely stroll out across the water to the North Pier Lighthouse. Stay until sunset for romantic views of the lighthouse silhouetted against the lake, and start a campfire to get cozy on the sand as night falls.
On the inland side of town is Manistee Lake, where you can hire a boat with Stumpy Fishing Charter to cruise around and catch fish. Meanwhile, the Manistee Riverwalk offers a relaxing boardwalk stroll where waterfront views merge into Manistee's downtown architecture. For more panoramic views of Lake Michigan, head down to Saugatuck, an underrated coastal haven known as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest."
Explore some of Michigan's incredible state parks
Whether you're a retiree trying to stay active or an outdoorsy traveler craving the embrace of nature, Michigan's state parks offer all kinds of excitement. If you're in Munising, head over to Laughing Whitefish Falls State Park, where a forest hike leads to views of a stunning waterfall gushing down a steep, rocky cliff. "Probably one of the best [waterfalls] in the area," says a previous visitor. Continue hiking along the North Country Trail to enjoy the park's overgrown woodlands. Also a short drive from Munising is the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, a vast stretch of rugged coastline where clifftop hikes await.
Anyone in Manistee can make their way to Orchard Beach State Park, barely 10 minutes away from town by car. Hiking trails weave between swaying prairies and overgrown woodlands on the edge of a rocky cliff. While there is no beach access, visitors can gaze through the trees at the sandy shoreline and blue waves of Lake Michigan down below. You might even spot some local wildlife roaming amidst the woodland meadows. Keen explorers can also spend the night beneath the stars at the state park campground.
About 35 minutes away from Manistee is Ludington State Park, where there are beaches along the Lake Michigan side and shady forests on the edge of Hamlin Lake on the inland side. Trek across windswept dunes to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, or follow the Lost Lake Trail for a scenic hike through shady pines and grassy marshlands. Paddlers can also rent kayaks or paddle boards to spend the day splashing around the lakeshore. "What a beautiful place to sit and watch the water glisten against the sunshine," says a previous visitor. For endless outdoor adventures, make Michigan your next Midwest retreat.