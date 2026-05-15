Delaware's Oldest Still-Operating Mall Is A Historic Staple Once Full Of Shops With An Uncertain Future
Just below the border of Pennsylvania is a historic Delaware mall that has transformed from one of Wilmington's hubs into a near-abandoned shell of itself with an uncertain future. The Concord Mall opened in the late 1960s, and while it isn't Delaware's first enclosed mall (that would be the Blue Hen), it is the state's oldest still-operating one since the Blue Hen was converted into a corporate center.
For decades, Concord Mall was a beloved destination fulfilling its role as a modern American town square, as The New York Times once described malls in the '80s. Features such as a fountain and clock tower surrounded by palm trees and plants made shopping at stores like Macy's; Sears; and perennial mall favorites Hot Topic, Claire's, and Radio Shack a pleasant experience. The parking lot was always full, with folks circling to find a spot, and some on Google Reviews remember Concord Mall as a "unique and popular" place where they spent their childhood.
But with the rise of online shopping (exacerbated greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic), the mall, once the emblematic American creation of the intersection of consumerism and convenience, has fallen far. Concord Mall has been in a steady decline for years, as it has been losing both customers and tenants, and now it stands mostly empty and a bit eerie. In 2026, it was announced that Concord was reportedly set for sale. The plans for it have not yet been made public, so the future of the mall is uncertain, leaving some folks to wonder if any part of this historic staple will be left standing at all.
The relics of Concord Mall
When it opened, Concord Mall had 25 stores, although it expanded to over 90 during its peak in the 1990s. It was a hit partly because of its proximity to Pennsylvania, so out-of-state folks could easily enjoy some tax-free shopping in Delaware. Concord was so popular that it was reportedly in the top 15% of the country's best-performing malls and had 99% occupancy of tenants at its height. Stores like Boscov's, Macy's, and Sears were its anchor tenants, the well-established retailers at the ends of the mall that draw in customers and force foot traffic to other stores en route.
Although the mall was renovated in 1994 to bring in a new sky-lit atrium and other fixtures, it wasn't enough to keep the changing shopping trends and emptiness at bay. Concord started losing its anchors, and by the time Delaware's last Sears closed in 2020, the mall already had a 30% vacancy rate, three times the national average. These days, Concord Mall is a preserved time capsule that feels like it would fit right in with the best abandoned malls in America.
Nowadays, skylights shine on a dry fountain and Art Deco light fixtures. Non-working payphones stand, filled with memories instead of quarters used to call your mom to pick you up. A large "seal of confidence" of the defunct Strawbridge & Clothier department store sits outside the old Strawbridge-turned-Macy's. And in 2022, a hidden Burger King was discovered behind a fake wall, replete with 1980s-style, brightly colored geometric designs that date back to its opening in 1987 (sadly, it's not open to the public).
What are the plans for Concord Mall's future?
With its decline, Concord Mall headed into foreclosure and was bought at the beginning of 2020. The timing was unfortunate, as COVID-19 seemed to have exponentially accelerated the property's demise into "barely a mall," as one Google Reviewer wrote in 2026. Perhaps not surprisingly, ownership changed hands again in 2026.
While some locations, like the Southdale, America's oldest indoor shopping mall, receive luxurious makeovers, that's less likely for Concord Mall. Although official plans for the future of Concord have not yet been announced, the new owners potentially want to turn it into a "community hub" with a gym and green spaces, according to Delaware Online.
For many dying malls, being repurposed into mixed-use locations is the way to go, as entertainment venues, housing, and fitness centers may be more likely to draw in the modern-day American than food courts and yet another Claire's. Those who want to experience this piece of Delaware history, before it potentially undergoes massive changes, should head there now, while it's still open and preserved. It may not be one of the best malls for an unforgettable shopping experience, but it definitely will offer a unique one.