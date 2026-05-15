Delaware's Oldest Still-Operating Mall Is A Historic Staple Once Full Of Shops With An Uncertain Future

Just below the border of Pennsylvania is a historic Delaware mall that has transformed from one of Wilmington's hubs into a near-abandoned shell of itself with an uncertain future. The Concord Mall opened in the late 1960s, and while it isn't Delaware's first enclosed mall (that would be the Blue Hen), it is the state's oldest still-operating one since the Blue Hen was converted into a corporate center.

For decades, Concord Mall was a beloved destination fulfilling its role as a modern American town square, as The New York Times once described malls in the '80s. Features such as a fountain and clock tower surrounded by palm trees and plants made shopping at stores like Macy's; Sears; and perennial mall favorites Hot Topic, Claire's, and Radio Shack a pleasant experience. The parking lot was always full, with folks circling to find a spot, and some on Google Reviews remember Concord Mall as a "unique and popular" place where they spent their childhood.

But with the rise of online shopping (exacerbated greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic), the mall, once the emblematic American creation of the intersection of consumerism and convenience, has fallen far. Concord Mall has been in a steady decline for years, as it has been losing both customers and tenants, and now it stands mostly empty and a bit eerie. In 2026, it was announced that Concord was reportedly set for sale. The plans for it have not yet been made public, so the future of the mall is uncertain, leaving some folks to wonder if any part of this historic staple will be left standing at all.