America's 9 Best Malls For An Unforgettable Shopping Experience, According To Reviews

When a reviewer says a mall has more art installations than many museums they've been to, you know you're in for a treat. NorthPark Center in Dallas calls itself the shopping museum because of the extensive collection of art around the mall. Visitors who want to peruse the sculptures and paintings while shopping can even pick up an art map at the concierge desk. With almost 50 pieces scattered around the mall, both art lovers and the indifferent will leave the mall with an indelible memory of their unusual, museum-like shopping trip.

Just before heading into the Neiman Marcus on Level 1, stop to admire a series of Andy Warhol works called Endangered Species. In true Warhol style, the pieces add color to the shopping experience. After your upscale finds in Neiman Marcus, head toward the Tiffany & Co. and Dolce & Gabbana stores, and a sculpture that is obviously a flower catches the eye. Called "Black Magnolia II," the sculptural piece by Dallas native David Bates, surprises the senses with its unexpected black facade. Expect to see other pieces as you continue toward other luxury stores like David Yurman and Balenciaga.

Most memorable is the "Five Hammering Men" installation, a collection of men posed with hammers in the South Court area. Mid and lower price stores like Macy's, Zara, and Bath & Body Works are well represented in the mall. The second level has a food court, an AMC theater, more shopping, and more art. NorthPark Center was so unforgettable, this visitor said on Reddit: "There's a really cool mall in Dallas that I've forgotten the name of. It's built like a box around a central courtyard, and it's got more art installations than a lot of museums."