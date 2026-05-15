Why More And More Travelers Are Taking Vacations To Laos In 2026
For decades, Southeast Asia has been among the world capitals of budget travel, but in 2026, the savvy traveler's low-budget Southeast Asia itinerary might look a little different. Forget the beaches of Phuket or the temples of Angkor Wat: This year, travelers are increasingly looking to Laos, a country poised to experience a surge in popularity as a fresh and newly accessible alternative to regional hotspots that are often overrun with tourists.
Laos' affordable prices and relative lack of crowds are two of the biggest reasons for its recent appeal. Named the cheapest country to visit in 2026 by travel insurance provider HelloSafe, it's a value-for-money win. And with about 4.5 million annual international visitors in 2025 to Thailand's 33 million, it's mostly untapped by the overseas tourist market. But Laos' government projects a total of 5 million to 6 million visitors in 2026, a significant increase from the 2025 figure.
Besides affordability and few crowds, exciting new transit infrastructure is another reason Laos is on the way up as a destination in 2026. New rail links to neighboring nations place Laos squarely in the "just about to make it big" limbo: It's growing increasingly easier to reach and explore, but travelers haven't learned to take advantage yet. In fewer words, there may never be a better time to visit this uncrowded Southeast Asian gem.
Budget prices and rail connections make visiting Laos easier than ever
Budget travel is booming, especially as oil shortages drive up flight prices and travelers seek to pinch pennies wherever they can. So it's no surprise that 2026 is seeing an increase in interest in Laos, where your travel budget will stretch a lot further than in other, more popular destinations. Savvy travelers to Laos can secure a bed in a hostel for $5 a night or a hearty local meal for a dollar or less, even after post-pandemic inflation.
New ways to get around are changing the game, too. First was the 2021 opening of the Laos-China Railway, which connected Laos to the southern Chinese city of Kunming, drastically shortened travel times between major cities within Laos, and brought about an increase in tourism from China. Then, in 2024, a new sleeper train service between Bangkok and the Laotian capital of Vientiane opened new doors for travelers exploring Southeast Asia more widely.
These are huge upgrades to Laos' infrastructure and a win for traveler accessibility, not to mention savings. Fares start at around $10 for direct overnight trains from Bangkok to Vientiane, a price that beats out even the most "budget" budget airlines, and a seat on a comfortable, high-speed Laos-China Railway train from the capital of Vientiane to the historic UNESCO-listed city of Luang Prabang is similarly affordable. Plus, in a country where travelers warn that roads can be a little dicey, new railway infrastructure offers tourists a stress-free and safe transit option that makes navigating Laos far easier than it has been in the past. One example: Thanks to these new train services, the once eight-hour-long overland trip from Vientiane to Luang Prabang now takes roughly two.
Laos is an authentic contrast to the Southeast Asian tourist trail
Despite all the points in its favor, Laos is still simply not as widely visited as many of its neighbors, but that's a huge boon for travelers. Smaller crowds and less of that tourist-centric vibe you get elsewhere in the region? We'll take it. Laos is also full of destination dupes, or affordable places that look and feel very similar to dream destinations but lack the name recognition, price hikes, and overcrowding issues that plague their better-known counterparts. Unless you want to go to the beach (Laos is landlocked), there are few iconic Southeast Asian experiences that you can't have here – and in Laos, they may be much more authentic than the ones crafted to draw tourists.
Eager to get out into nature? Swim in the tiered turquoise pools of the Kuang Si Waterfall just outside of Luang Prabang for an unforgettable "what even is my life" moment. Craving authentic cultural experiences? Luang Prabang's night market is the real deal, a rare example of a thriving local market that's friendly to tourists but not designed for them. You'll even find Angkor Wat in miniature at Vat Phou, a complex of Khmer temples that's far less crowded than its Cambodian counterpart. And those are just a few of the lesser-known spots Laos can offer to rival the more recognizable attractions of its neighbors.
Laos has always been a fascinating destination as well as an affordable one, so it's no surprise that it's currently on track for a record-setting year of tourist arrivals. It's not easy to find a place that is at the same time accessible, appealing, and true to itself with little alteration by tourism, after all. Our advice? Get there before Laos takes off — it's only a matter of time.