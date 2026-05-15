Why More And More Travelers Are Taking Vacations To Laos In 2026

Despite all the points in its favor, Laos is still simply not as widely visited as many of its neighbors, but that's a huge boon for travelers. Smaller crowds and less of that tourist-centric vibe you get elsewhere in the region? We'll take it. Laos is also full of destination dupes, or affordable places that look and feel very similar to dream destinations but lack the name recognition, price hikes, and overcrowding issues that plague their better-known counterparts. Unless you want to go to the beach (Laos is landlocked), there are few iconic Southeast Asian experiences that you can't have here – and in Laos, they may be much more authentic than the ones crafted to draw tourists.

Eager to get out into nature? Swim in the tiered turquoise pools of the Kuang Si Waterfall just outside of Luang Prabang for an unforgettable "what even is my life" moment. Craving authentic cultural experiences? Luang Prabang's night market is the real deal, a rare example of a thriving local market that's friendly to tourists but not designed for them. You'll even find Angkor Wat in miniature at Vat Phou, a complex of Khmer temples that's far less crowded than its Cambodian counterpart. And those are just a few of the lesser-known spots Laos can offer to rival the more recognizable attractions of its neighbors.

Laos has always been a fascinating destination as well as an affordable one, so it's no surprise that it's currently on track for a record-setting year of tourist arrivals. It's not easy to find a place that is at the same time accessible, appealing, and true to itself with little alteration by tourism, after all. Our advice? Get there before Laos takes off — it's only a matter of time.