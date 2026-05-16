California's Shopping Hotspot Is A Walkable Long Beach Neighborhood Jam-Packed With Good Eats And Trendy Stores

If you didn't hear it already from The Dove Shack or Sublime, Long Beach is one of those California cities that isn't just an area code, but an entire identity. Contrasting the posh ambiance and expensive price tag that comes with visiting other coastal Los Angeles cities, Long Beach persists as a grungier, less crowded, and certainly more affordable West Coast beach town. There's pride in the LBC (Long Beach City) lifestyle, and every corner of this sprawling city, with its more than 50 distinct neighborhoods, has its own way of expressing it. One neighborhood known for its walkable streets, excellent eats, and trendy boutiques is Bixby Knolls, a historic community in Uptown Long Beach, not far from the Long Beach Airport.

The origins of this neighborhood date back as far as the 1840's with the Bixby family, their home, Los Cerritos Ranch House, and the surrounding rancho, which would eventually form the foundation for Bixby Knolls and many other nearby neighborhoods. The district stepped into its uptown identity in the 1940's and 50's, with Long Beach residents flocking to Bixby Knolls for the trendiest restaurants, shopping, and sightseeing amongst some of the largest "old money" homes in the city. While Bixby Knolls' popularity has waned in decades since, recent efforts at revitalization have paid off. The introduction of a First Friday Art Walk in 2008 reestablished Bixby Knolls as a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with interesting eateries and contemporary boutiques. Today, First Fridays continues to be one of the most popular neighborhood events in the LBC.

If you find yourself in Long Beach on the first Friday of the month, the Art Walk is not to be missed. However, don't worry if the stars don't align. A cold beer, a nice slice, and some good shopping can be found in Bixby Knolls any day of the week.