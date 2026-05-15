Forget Florida, New Mexico's Sun-Soaked Haven Is A Top-Ranked Retirement Spot With Mountains And Vibrant Eats

Fun fact: there's a sun-soaked retirement hotspot in the south of the United States that isn't in Florida. Beneath the serrated tops of the Organ Mountains on the rolling dust plains of the Chihuahuan Desert is Las Cruces. This New Mexico city already enjoys a reputation for being a vibrant college town, but it's increasingly being touted as one of America's premier spots for later-life living, too.

The plaudits have come from all sorts of places. Perhaps most notably, global business and innovation publication Forbes included Las Cruces in their 2024 run-through of the 25 top retirement hotspots in the United States. Meanwhile, local realtor Kacie Boylan-Henke has hailed the town as an under-the-radar choice for retirees on her website. And according to the website of the Las Cruces Community Partners, an organization dedicated to restoring and preserving Las Cruces' historic downtown, multiple magazines and publications have shared the very same sentiment over the years.

But why the buzz? A lot of reasons! For starters, Las Cruces can rival Florida on the weather front — a local climate report points out that over 80% of the year is sunny here. Secondly, it's relatively affordable, with lower-than-average house values. Thirdly, there's taste-bud-tingling dining on offer in town, along with rugged mountain landscapes for endless adventure.