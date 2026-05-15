Forget Florida, New Mexico's Sun-Soaked Haven Is A Top-Ranked Retirement Spot With Mountains And Vibrant Eats
Fun fact: there's a sun-soaked retirement hotspot in the south of the United States that isn't in Florida. Beneath the serrated tops of the Organ Mountains on the rolling dust plains of the Chihuahuan Desert is Las Cruces. This New Mexico city already enjoys a reputation for being a vibrant college town, but it's increasingly being touted as one of America's premier spots for later-life living, too.
The plaudits have come from all sorts of places. Perhaps most notably, global business and innovation publication Forbes included Las Cruces in their 2024 run-through of the 25 top retirement hotspots in the United States. Meanwhile, local realtor Kacie Boylan-Henke has hailed the town as an under-the-radar choice for retirees on her website. And according to the website of the Las Cruces Community Partners, an organization dedicated to restoring and preserving Las Cruces' historic downtown, multiple magazines and publications have shared the very same sentiment over the years.
But why the buzz? A lot of reasons! For starters, Las Cruces can rival Florida on the weather front — a local climate report points out that over 80% of the year is sunny here. Secondly, it's relatively affordable, with lower-than-average house values. Thirdly, there's taste-bud-tingling dining on offer in town, along with rugged mountain landscapes for endless adventure.
Enjoy the sun-splashed Organ Mountains in Las Cruces
Las Cruces is a doozy of a destination for anyone who likes mountains in the sunshine. First off, New Mexico State University estimates that this high-desert city enjoys a tan-inducing 350 days of rays every single year — more than Orlando, Pensacola, and Tampa. There's also way less rainfall in these parts than you get in, say, Stuart, the friendly Florida gem that's been called America's "best small retirement town." Stuart sees over 62 inches of precipitation each year, while Las Cruces receives a mere 9, according to U.S. Climate Data.
When it comes to highlands, it's fair to say that Las Cruces could easily be a contender for New Mexico's most scenic mountain town. You only need to look to the horizon. Spiking up directly to the east of the city, the Organ Mountains form a phalanx of peaks and craggy canyons that rarely fail to impress. They're a hotspot of biodiversity, hosting pine and juniper forests that give way to rare species of cacti below twisted, volcanic summits.
Multiple people on the r/LasCruces subreddit recommend the Dripping Springs Trail, an easy 3-mile, there-and-back route that starts and ends on the Las Cruces side of the Organs. It's a wander through bird-rich parts of the range, where you can spot hawks and golden eagles. If you want to linger overnight, you can even camp for free in the foothills of the Organ Mountains because much of the area is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, which allows dispersed camping with certain restrictions.
New Mexican cuisine beckons in downtown Las Cruces
All those days out in the mountains are likely to stir up an appetite, and there's good news on that front, for Las Cruces is hailed as a bit of a culinary haven by local bloggers within the Land of Enchantment. It's particularly well known for its Mexican cooking and New Mexican cuisine, which, according to the Southwest-focused Steve's Food Blog, contains everything from stuffed sopapillas and rojo enchiladas to a Spanish rice casserole and green chile grits. To put it another way: Dining here is inevitably heavy on the chiles!
Steve's Food Blog champions La Nueva Casita Café as the place to go for red enchilada dishes. Past diners seem to agree, too, since the place scores 4.6 out of 5 on Google. One reviewer even says they make a regular pilgrimage just to eat at the joint: "I live in Albuquerque and go to LC to visit family every month and I have to get my enchilada fix from this place. Really good food."
Over on the r/LasCruces subreddit, it's Andele Restaurant that draws in the praise. There's particular love for its green enchiladas, though these are just one option on a menu that runs the gamut from authentic west-central Mexican tacos to packed breakfast burritos with eggs. You can either eat indoors in the original restaurant space or head outside to the Dog House, where well-behaved pooches can also be in attendance.