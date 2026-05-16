This Scenic North Carolina Pier Has Prime Fishing

North Carolina's Outer Banks — those slender barrier islands fringing the state's Atlantic coastline — have long been romanticized for their fog-infused coastal environments, maritime lore, and reputation as a sportfishing paradise. According to the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, the area attracts 5 million visitors each year, drawn by its prolific waterfront access. One such spot is Jennette's Pier in Nags Head.

Looming high above the beach and extending 1,000 feet into the Atlantic, the pier offers ample fishing opportunities, as well as an aquarium, interactive exhibits, and a research center. It also hosts events like fishing tournaments and surf contests, in addition to private events such as weddings. Owned and operated by the state of North Carolina, the ADA-accessible pier was built in 1939, rebuilt after Hurricane Isabel in 2003, and renovated in 2026, reopening with upgraded planks and an updated public bathhouse, boasting restrooms and outdoor showers. The pier also offers free parking and beach access, which is convenient for exploring Nags Head, one of North Carolina's best beach towns.

Fishing is a main draw here. Almost year-round, expect to reel in a variety of species — from pigfish and pompano to flounder and bass. The pier's Facebook page posts regular updates on water conditions and which fish are biting. Anglers must purchase a fishing pass for adults or kids, which covers North Carolina fishing licenses, with an additional cost for those seasonal fishing Cobia or King Mackerel. Multi-day and annual fishing passes are also available. Don't have gear? Don't worry — fishing rods are available to rent, and bait is sold in the Pier Shop, which also offers snacks, ice cream, beach supplies, and souvenirs. First-time anglers can even earn First Fish certificates if they land their first-ever catch from Jennette's Pier.