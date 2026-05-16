Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Most Popular Attraction Is This Scenic Drive With Once-Thriving Buildings

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park reigns as the most-visited national park in the country today, and, to be frank, it's pretty dang easy to see why. The 522,400-acre reserve spans across one of the most stunning sections of Appalachia, where soaring peaks converge on rolling tracts of old-growth forest. With everything from epic hikes to roaring waterfalls on the menu for visitors, it can be tricky to know precisely where to begin. However, there seems to be one standout suggestion, and it comes in the form of an ultra-popular scenic driving route known as Cades Cove.

Clocking up 11 miles in total, the loop road rings around what's surely the most-visited corner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a whole. According to veteran travel guide publisher Lonely Planet, the area draws in 2 million visitors each year — that's about 17% all people that visit the park! Meanwhile, a guide to Cades Cove on SmokyMountainNationalPark.com estimates visitor numbers to be closer to 5 million. The area brims with wildlife and scenery, while also bursting with history, all of which can be neatly seen along the aforementioned Cades Cove Loop Road.

Already planning your road trip? There are three prime gateways offering access to the Cades Cove Loop, all of which are on the northern, Tennessee side of the national park. One goes via the popular Sugarlands out of the breathtaking mountain city of Gatlinburg, while quieter routes come in from the Townsend or Wears Valley entrances. For those flying in, there is an airport close to this part of the park in Knoxville, about a 1.5-hour drive northeast.