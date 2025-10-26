One Of The Most Dangerous Trails In The Great Smoky Mountains Isn't Risky For The Reasons You Might Think
The Great Smoky Mountains are America's most visited national park and are full of renowned hiking trails along with sweeping mountain views and gorgeous scenic byways. However, as a park that spans two states and contains 150 distinct routes that wind through areas of dense wilderness, it makes sense that a few of these paths might be a bit more dangerous than most hikers realize, such as the glorious Abrams Falls.
Located on the Tennessee side of the ever-popular national park in the Cades Cove area, Abrams Falls Trail is not dangerous in the way you might think. In fact, the trail is only 5 miles in length and is rated by the hiking community on AllTrails as being "moderate" in difficulty. It also doesn't have the steep drops and hair-raising heights that some other dangerous national park hikes, like the risky trail to Angels Landing in Zion National Park, are characterized by.
What makes Abrams Falls dangerous is the rushing undercurrent that has swept many a hiker away. It doesn't matter how good a swimmer one is; these currents are strong enough to hold one in. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "After walking the trail yesterday I would say that it is on the strenuous side of moderate. I went with my mother (45) and she fell several times trying to climb over all of the tree roots and slick rocks. I would not advise anyone with small children to hike this trail. It is very dangerous towards the end."
How to safely hike Abrams Falls
The first step to safely hiking Abrams Falls is to take the risk seriously. No matter what, you should always avoid getting in the water. Although some people do swim here, it is strongly recommended not to. The water can look deceivingly calm, but it hides strong currents that will hold swimmers underwater. Additionally, it is important to come prepared and dressed for the hike. Some visitors reported seeing other hikers on the trail wearing flip-flops. This can be dangerous because a slip can lead to serious injuries, and a fall into the water can end in disaster.
There are also bears in the Great Smoky Mountains, and aggressive bears have been active in the Abrams Trail area. Bring bear spray, avoid listening to loud music, and keep your eyes open for these large predators. And never bring your dog with you where they're not allowed. Although not generally aggressive, black bears can get triggered by what they may consider to be antagonistic behavior from your furry companion. The majority of unfortunate incidents involving black bears and visitors also involve the presence of dogs.
In addition, there are basic national park safety guidelines that always apply and are always useful. These include planning ahead by charting the day's route and carrying maps, bringing sufficient amounts of water, not hiking after dark, keeping an eye on the weather, preparing some first-aid, and dressing appropriately, among other things. If you're careful of keeping these general safety guidelines in mind — and love a good challenge — Abrams Falls can be a delightful time. This trail is just as interesting and gorgeous, albeit slightly treacherous, as the Bright Angel Trail, also considered by many as one of the most dangerous trails in America.