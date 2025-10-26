One Of The Most Dangerous Trails In The Great Smoky Mountains Isn't Risky For The Reasons You Might Think

The Great Smoky Mountains are America's most visited national park and are full of renowned hiking trails along with sweeping mountain views and gorgeous scenic byways. However, as a park that spans two states and contains 150 distinct routes that wind through areas of dense wilderness, it makes sense that a few of these paths might be a bit more dangerous than most hikers realize, such as the glorious Abrams Falls.

Located on the Tennessee side of the ever-popular national park in the Cades Cove area, Abrams Falls Trail is not dangerous in the way you might think. In fact, the trail is only 5 miles in length and is rated by the hiking community on AllTrails as being "moderate" in difficulty. It also doesn't have the steep drops and hair-raising heights that some other dangerous national park hikes, like the risky trail to Angels Landing in Zion National Park, are characterized by.

What makes Abrams Falls dangerous is the rushing undercurrent that has swept many a hiker away. It doesn't matter how good a swimmer one is; these currents are strong enough to hold one in. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "After walking the trail yesterday I would say that it is on the strenuous side of moderate. I went with my mother (45) and she fell several times trying to climb over all of the tree roots and slick rocks. I would not advise anyone with small children to hike this trail. It is very dangerous towards the end."