Italy's Abandoned Quarantine Island With A Once-Thriving Hospital Is Now An Underrated Museum

Venice presents two different ways to experience the city: One is marked by art museums and gondola rides under perfectly arched bridges, while the other, more discreet side of the city reveals underground crypts and abandoned islands at its lagoonal fringes. One of those islands is Lazzaretto Nuovo, located at the northern gateway to the Venice Lagoon. Though the island has an air of peace lent by its natural scenery, its history is much darker than what meets the eye. It served as a quarantine station for new arrivals into Venice during plague outbreaks.

Lazzaretto Nuovo was built as a giant, fortified facility, sometimes described as resembling a prison. According to History Walks in Venice, the spread-out hospital had around 200 beds for people arriving in Venice by ship who may have been exposed to the plague, starting around the mid-15th century. They would be kept in a high-walled chamber for around 40 days — the word "quarantine" in fact comes from the Venetian term for the 40-day isolation period. Though the island went through several military occupations and was abandoned altogether in the 1970s, you can still see one of Lazzaretto Nuovo's preserved plague-era buildings, plus some later-built military structures, which make up part of the open-air Lazzaretti Veneziani museum.