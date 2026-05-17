Between Daytona Beach And St. Augustine Is Florida's Once-Abandoned Plantation That Is Now A Historic State Park

If you drive just half an hour from Daytona Beach, you'll discover the ruins of what was once one of the largest sugar mills in East Florida. Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park spans 150 acres and preserves the remains of the Bulow Plantation. The plantation was owned by Major Charles Wilhelm Bulow, who acquired over 4,600 acres of land along the banks of a tidal creek that is now known as Bulow Creek. Located 22 miles north of Daytona Beach International Airport and nearly 36 miles south of historic St. Augustine, the plantation was destroyed after the outbreak of the Second Seminole War in 1836.

The plantation was sprawling, complete with a plantation house, spring house, slave quarters, wells, and a sugar mill constructed from coquina rock. After the plantation was burned to the ground, the structures that made up the large estate were never rebuilt. Over the years, a subtropical hammock reclaimed the land that had once been used for growing sugar cane, rice, and other cash crops. The plantation sat abandoned until 1945, when the Florida Park Service purchased the property. In the 1950s, the ruins were opened to the public as a state park, and in 1970, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Today, visitors to Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park are captivated by the park's living history. There's a $4 fee to enter, and while the primary attraction is the ruins that sit eerily within the dense hammock, the park offers other activities for visitors, such as hiking and paddling.