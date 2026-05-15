Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Las Vegas In 2026
Las Vegas, Nevada, is reported to be the most canceled trip in 2026 due to rising prices. According to a survey from U.S. News & World Report, 65% of people said their summer plans were impacted by vacation expenses. Of that number, 24% said they are canceling or changing their destination from Las Vegas to somewhere else. This tracks with the tourism decline from last year — based on numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the city saw 3.1 million fewer visitors in 2025 than in 2024.
While there are likely many factors impacting trips to Las Vegas, high costs appear to be the primary concern of travelers. Why? Well, the consensus online seems to be that Las Vegas is just not easy on your wallet anymore. One travel blogger, Alfie Watts, said it best: "Back in the day... casinos made their money on the tables, not on you trying to afford breakfast. Now it's priced itself into 'special occasion only' territory."
Due to the rise in costs, there's been a reported gratuity crisis in the last year, too. The New York Post reports tipping is down by 50%. Meanwhile, consumers are shocked at the menu item price to begin with. On an Instagram post revealing a Bardot Brasserie receipt, users were appalled at the menu item price points, with one person noting, "$14 for [a] side of bacon is wild."
Travelers' responses and the future of Vegas travel
Imagine paying $17 for two one-liter water bottles and $25 for daily parking. These are real numbers from Reddit users revealing prices from their last visit to Vegas. They aren't pleased to say the least. "For the same amount of money that I would spend in four days in Vegas, I can spend two weeks in Thailand, eat out constantly, visit all the major attractions, do a bunch of shopping, and still have money left over," one commented — and that's exactly what's happening. While there are incredible casino hotels in Sin City, travelers are starting to find more value for less money in both other states and other countries.
Still, the big takeaway is that Vegas isn't going anywhere — and despite the declining tourism data, the city continues to invest in premium experiences. Newer attractions like the Sphere should continue to drive interest in the city. High-octane entertainment is also available with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. These investments signal a broader shift — one that invites a new kind of visitor who may never touch a slot machine.
Local city workers feel optimistic. One blackjack dealer trainee told KTNV Las Vegas, "I believe Vegas will bounce back. People here are strong." In fact, despite the downturn in visitor numbers, it was still reported to be America's top summer destination of 2025. So, even if the hospitality industry currently feels like a gamble, the cards just might be in the city's favor.