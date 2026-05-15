Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Las Vegas In 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada, is reported to be the most canceled trip in 2026 due to rising prices. According to a survey from U.S. News & World Report, 65% of people said their summer plans were impacted by vacation expenses. Of that number, 24% said they are canceling or changing their destination from Las Vegas to somewhere else. This tracks with the tourism decline from last year — based on numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the city saw 3.1 million fewer visitors in 2025 than in 2024.

While there are likely many factors impacting trips to Las Vegas, high costs appear to be the primary concern of travelers. Why? Well, the consensus online seems to be that Las Vegas is just not easy on your wallet anymore. One travel blogger, Alfie Watts, said it best: "Back in the day... casinos made their money on the tables, not on you trying to afford breakfast. Now it's priced itself into 'special occasion only' territory."

Due to the rise in costs, there's been a reported gratuity crisis in the last year, too. The New York Post reports tipping is down by 50%. Meanwhile, consumers are shocked at the menu item price to begin with. On an Instagram post revealing a Bardot Brasserie receipt, users were appalled at the menu item price points, with one person noting, "$14 for [a] side of bacon is wild."