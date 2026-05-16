Maine's Charming, Nostalgic Island Restaurant Near Acadia Was The Inspiration For Krusty Krab

Mount Desert Island, Maine, is an idyllic enclave jutting into the Atlantic Ocean, featuring Acadia National Park and an array of fragmented islets a stone's throw from the mainland. Among the cluster of small islands surrounding Mount Desert Island is Little Cranberry Island. There, you'll find Islesford, a charming hamlet with tranquil streets, a maritime museum, and untouched coastline. The town's sole eatery, Islesford Dock Restaurant, is one of its top draws. This seasonal, nostalgic establishment is the inspiration for the beloved Krusty Krab from the TV show, "SpongeBob SquarePants."

According to the Bangor Daily News, the late SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg spent his adolescent summers working as a fry cook (sound familiar?) at Islesford Dock Restaurant. This was confirmed in a 2008 court case, when Hillenburg stated that the Krusty Krab and the storylines surrounding it in the classic television show were inspired by his summers working in Maine.

You cannot visit Islesford Dock Restaurant at just any time of the year. Like many of the surrounding tourist destinations, it is seasonal, with opening dates from around mid-June to October. However, depending on the weather, the restaurant has been known to push back the opening if needed. Its opening hours are also limited. Islesford Dock Restaurant is in business Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. with a weekly Sunday brunch service. Advance reservations are recommended.