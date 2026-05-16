Maine's Charming, Nostalgic Island Restaurant Near Acadia Was The Inspiration For Krusty Krab
Mount Desert Island, Maine, is an idyllic enclave jutting into the Atlantic Ocean, featuring Acadia National Park and an array of fragmented islets a stone's throw from the mainland. Among the cluster of small islands surrounding Mount Desert Island is Little Cranberry Island. There, you'll find Islesford, a charming hamlet with tranquil streets, a maritime museum, and untouched coastline. The town's sole eatery, Islesford Dock Restaurant, is one of its top draws. This seasonal, nostalgic establishment is the inspiration for the beloved Krusty Krab from the TV show, "SpongeBob SquarePants."
According to the Bangor Daily News, the late SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg spent his adolescent summers working as a fry cook (sound familiar?) at Islesford Dock Restaurant. This was confirmed in a 2008 court case, when Hillenburg stated that the Krusty Krab and the storylines surrounding it in the classic television show were inspired by his summers working in Maine.
You cannot visit Islesford Dock Restaurant at just any time of the year. Like many of the surrounding tourist destinations, it is seasonal, with opening dates from around mid-June to October. However, depending on the weather, the restaurant has been known to push back the opening if needed. Its opening hours are also limited. Islesford Dock Restaurant is in business Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. with a weekly Sunday brunch service. Advance reservations are recommended.
Getting to and dining at Islesford Dock Restaurant
The easiest and cheapest way to reach the island is through the Beal & Bunker Mail Boat out of Maine's scenic coastal town of Northeast Harbor on Mount Desert Island, Maine. And yes, it is a fully functioning mail boat that the Cranberry Isles rely on for all of its provisioning and deliveries. Through the white haze lingering over the Atlantic, the nostalgic Islesfod Dock Restaurant comes into view as the mailboat approaches shore. The building is unassuming — the plank-wood exterior has withstood over 25 years of harsh Maine winters, and the sign is barely legible, especially in late summer when its paint job fades into the salty air.
The interior, however, feels like an upscale joint you'd find in Bar Harbor, complete with one of the best views in all of Downeast Maine. Through the window panes, you can just make out the iconic peaks on Mount Desert Island with a panoramic vista of the Atlantic separating the landmasses. Just to add to the nostalgia, Mount Desert Island is the in-real-life Little Tall Island — one of the Maine destinations that inspired Stephen King's novels. If you can take your eyes off the view, the walls are covered in local artwork by the town's residents, all for sale. The restaurant is part eatery and part gallery, showcasing the beauty and charm of the island.
The menu at Islesford Dock Restaurant
The menu at Islesford Dock Restaurant is refined yet leans into the classics of Downeast Maine. As if the view and location didn't make it obvious enough, the footnote on the menu states, "Of course, we don't have to look far for much of our seafood." If you order oysters on the half shell, you may even watch them coming in on the fishing boats that dock right next door to the restaurant. An entire section of the menu is dedicated to lobster, and the clam chowder is also divine.
However, if you've come all this way to visit the restaurant based on your love for Stephen Hillenburg and the nostalgic undersea universe he created, order one of Islesford Dock's two burgers or its Crabcake Sandwich. These are the closest thing you'll ever get to a real-life Krabby Patty. The Dock Burger is a classic — much like the iconic Krabby Patty, it has few ingredients beyond meat and cheddar. Islesford Dock also serves the Boykin Burger, which features thick-cut bacon. Finally, the Crabcake Sandwich comes zesty and refreshing on a brioche bun. Both are paired with a well-seasoned accompaniment of herb-crusted fries.
Although you probably won't uncover the secret formula to the Krabby Patty on your trip to Islesford Dock Restaurant, the meal just may bring back that nostalgic feeling of rolling out of bed on a Sunday morning, turning on cartoons, and indulging in a moment of joy before the rest of the world wakes up. If you're looking for somewhere to stay nearby, Seal Harbor is an underrated gateway to Acadia and Northeast Harbor, brimming with charm and beaches.