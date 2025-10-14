Maine's Scenic Coastal Town On Mount Desert Island Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale
In the shadow of Acadia National Park lies the charming village of Northeast Harbor, a small community on the southern shore of Mount Desert Island. The eastern coast of the island is home to the popular summer spot of Bar Harbor (a coastal Maine escape with endless lobster), but for a quieter retreat and exceptional natural beauty, drive roughly 20 minutes away to Northeast Harbor. Carved out of the rocky Somes Sound terrain, this petite village was settled in the late 18th century. By the late 1800s, some of America's wealthiest families began to summer on this rugged slice of coast.
Today, in-the-know travelers venture to this serene hamlet to experience fairytale moments of a Maine summer: the simple pleasures of cool ocean breezes, ultra-fresh lobster, a quaint harbor bobbing with boats, and quiet sandy coves. Northeast Harbor also boasts famous gardens that bloom colorfully each spring and summer. Other local attractions include historic buildings and easy access to Acadia National Park's nearly 50,000 acres, where picturesque hikes and fun carriage rides through the pristine wilderness abound. Offshore, Maine's unspoiled archipelago of the Cranberry Isles can be discovered by boat. You can base yourself at one of Northeast Harbor's lovely hotels or rent a home for longer stays.
While Northeast Harbor feels secluded, it's easy to reach. The village is less than an hour and a half away from Bangor International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Orlando. Northeast Harbor is also a three-hour drive from Portland International Jetport and an under five-hour drive from Boston. The best time to visit is between May and October, with summer offering ideal beach and boating weather and fall flaunting brilliant foliage.
Find fun things to do and see in Northeast Harbor
Despite its small size, Northeast Harbor boasts a wide range of adventures, from biking and boating to golfing and hiking. History and garden lovers will be especially amazed by the village's offerings. A good place to start is the Great Harbor Maritime Museum in the heart of Northeast Harbor. Located in a former firehouse, the museum provides insight into Northeast Harbor's fascinating past with photos, artifacts, and posters on view. Additionally, one of New England's most enchanting and whimsical gardens to tour is Northeast Harbor's Asticou Azalea Garden, a lush oasis known for its vibrant azalea and rhododendron blooms. Designed to blend the principles of a Japanese garden with Maine's natural beauty, this enchanting treasure deserves a spot on any visitor's list of things to do and see in Northeast Harbor. Charles Savage, founder and designer of Asticou Azalea Garden, also established another nearby botanical gem, the Thuya Garden.
Of course, the best way to appreciate Maine's coastline is to get out on the water. Travelers can take the Beal & Bunker ferry from Northeast Harbor's marina to the Cranberry Isles, five pretty islands sprinkled off the coast of Mount Desert Island. Visit Little Cranberry Island (aka Islesford) for the quintessential East Coast summer getaway full of art galleries, beaches, and panoramic vistas. Another excellent way to explore on the water is with Sea Princess Cruises. During your cruise, enjoy the wildly beautiful landscapes of Acadia National Park from the shore or spot local marine life, such as seals and osprey.
Back on land, you can tee off at the 18-hole Northeast Harbor Golf Club, a spot with history dating back to 1895. Or, venture into Acadia, a unique national park with postcard-worthy scenery.
Explore excellent Northeast Harbor hotels and restaurants
Northeast Harbor recently ushered in a new era of luxury with the reopening of the grand dame Asticou Hotel. Known as the Asticou Inn when it first opened in the late 19th century, this iconic hotel underwent a multimillion dollar renovation and relaunched in the summer of 2025. Perched overlooking the harbor, this elegant retreat is now a chic hideaway with 50 rooms in the historic main building and 15 cottages with harbor views. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at the convivial on-site restaurant Dahlia's, while drinks and light snacks can be savored at the Moss Bar or poolside Cabana Bar. Other Asticou Hotel amenities include a glamorous outdoor pool, a soothing spa, and charter boat rides.
For quaint and affordable lodging in the heart of Northeast Harbor, opt for the one-bedroom Colonel's Suites that sit above Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery. Visit the eatery downstairs for a hearty meal of favorites like lobster rolls, clam chowder, fried clams, sandwiches, and pizza. Don't miss a famous lobster roll at The Bucking Lobster, either. This food truck is just steps from the harbor. Another local favorite for a dinner of lobster specialties (from steamed lobster to lobster stew and lobster mac and cheese) is The Nor'Easter Pound and Market. Seeking an upscale dinner? Book a table at Copita, which serves indulgent bites such as caviar, lobster risotto, and blackened halibut. End the evening on a sweet note by heading back to Colonel's to sample the Maine classic of blueberry pie for dessert.