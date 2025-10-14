Maine's Scenic Coastal Town On Mount Desert Island Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

In the shadow of Acadia National Park lies the charming village of Northeast Harbor, a small community on the southern shore of Mount Desert Island. The eastern coast of the island is home to the popular summer spot of Bar Harbor (a coastal Maine escape with endless lobster), but for a quieter retreat and exceptional natural beauty, drive roughly 20 minutes away to Northeast Harbor. Carved out of the rocky Somes Sound terrain, this petite village was settled in the late 18th century. By the late 1800s, some of America's wealthiest families began to summer on this rugged slice of coast.

Today, in-the-know travelers venture to this serene hamlet to experience fairytale moments of a Maine summer: the simple pleasures of cool ocean breezes, ultra-fresh lobster, a quaint harbor bobbing with boats, and quiet sandy coves. Northeast Harbor also boasts famous gardens that bloom colorfully each spring and summer. Other local attractions include historic buildings and easy access to Acadia National Park's nearly 50,000 acres, where picturesque hikes and fun carriage rides through the pristine wilderness abound. Offshore, Maine's unspoiled archipelago of the Cranberry Isles can be discovered by boat. You can base yourself at one of Northeast Harbor's lovely hotels or rent a home for longer stays.

While Northeast Harbor feels secluded, it's easy to reach. The village is less than an hour and a half away from Bangor International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Orlando. Northeast Harbor is also a three-hour drive from Portland International Jetport and an under five-hour drive from Boston. The best time to visit is between May and October, with summer offering ideal beach and boating weather and fall flaunting brilliant foliage.