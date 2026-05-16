6 Breathtaking Mountain Towns In Canada That Could Easily Pass For Europe

With their snowy mountains, quaint accommodations, and stunning mountain views, European mountain towns are on every traveler's bucket list. But the process of getting there — and braving transatlantic flights and long hours in transit — may put people off, especially if they only get a few days for a vacation. Fortunately, there are a few international European-style villages that Americans can experience without setting foot in Europe or even crossing an ocean. All you have to do is head north to Canada, which contains some gorgeous, European-inspired mountain towns.

While big cities like Quebec and Montreal famously display their French heritage in the form of narrow, cobbled alleys and street-side cafés, some of Canada's mountain regions offer a completely different version of European views. Some feature streets lined with buildings in classic Bavarian style, while others take inspiration from famous Swiss Alps ski towns. Either way, you're sure to experience a little slice of Europe when you visit these Canadian mountain towns.