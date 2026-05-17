Canada's Rugged Lake Superior Shoreline Offers Cliff Views, Camping, And Secret Beaches
Almost 200 years ago, the rugged north shore of Lake Superior in Ontario was home to a prosperous silver mine. The mine has long since been reclaimed by the lake, but this region still bears the name Shuniah, which evolved from the Ojibwa word "zhooniyaa," meaning "money" or "silver." The high cliffs and lush canyons of this lakeside region provide breathtaking views, unique camping options, and secret beaches.
Thunder Bay Airport is just 35 minutes away, and it can provide for most of your travel needs, including smaller planes to remote destinations, along with big commercial carriers that go to big cities. You should take advantage of the services at the airport or in the city and rent a car, since having independent transportation is a must. The next closest airport is Duluth International in Minnesota, which is a four-hour drive away on the other side of the border, and the nearest Canadian alternative is in Winnipeg, an eight-hour drive away.
Shuniah is a remote area of rugged and untouched wilderness, and that's why people come here. Drive east along the Trans-Canada Highway, also known as Highway 11, and you'll enter the township of Shuniah just after passing the Terry Fox Monument. This memorial to a beloved Canadian icon is a nice place to start if you're here for scenic views of Lake Superior.
Camping in Shuniah, by the shore or in the forest
The first campground you'll find along the highway in Shuniah is Thunder Bay KOA Holiday. Amenities here include a mini-golf course, two heated saltwater pools, and a catch-and-release trout pond. The campground also hosts seasonal activities like hayrides and ice-cream socials. Bring your tent, RV, or rent a deluxe cabin with all the modern fixings.
Pass Lake Campground is on the cusp of the border of Shuniah and Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, making it a nice spot for exploring both the peninsula and the lake's northern coastline. This is a seasonal campground with 90 sites for RVs and campers, and it includes amenities like modern showers, a convenience store that's licensed with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), and a playground.
If you're interested in a smaller, quieter lake, you can stay at Camp Duncan on the shores of Loon Lake. This is a unique location intended for groups of up to 35 people, and guests rent out the whole site instead of individual tent sites and cabins. Camp Duncan has a communal hall and kitchen, as well space for campfires and concerts, and it provides lodging in a variety of small, rustic cabins. The campground includes a secluded, sandy beach, and the shallow water is a great place for smaller boats like kayaks and canoes. The venue is convenient to Amethyst Mine Panorama, and just like the name suggests, the drive there offers views of the surrounding lakes and forests.
Scenic cliff views and secluded beaches in Shuniah
Sleeping Giant Provincial Park is located on the Sibley Peninsula, which is only accessible by driving through Shuniah, unless you have a boat. The park's campground on the shores of Marie Louise Lake accommodates cars, tents, and RVs, and also rents out cabins. Google reviewers rave about the views from the hiking trails and various lookouts along the northern shore of the peninsula of this stunning Great Lake.
AllTrails counts more than 30 hiking trails in this park, and the one that leads to the "Top of the Giant" is among the most difficult, but it's also the most popular. This trail starts in the hidden Lake Superior destination of Silver Islet, the home of the old mine. Begin your hike near the famous Sea Lion landmark, a unique stone formation just off the coast, and follow the trail along the coastline to the Gorge Lookout and the summit of the Sleeping Giant. You can look across the water and see Thunder Bay, a town also known as the "Mini Finland Of Canada," from this part of the peninsula. The Middlebrun Bay Trail and Tee Harbour Trail stay near the shoreline and lead through the thick forest to a line of pristine and secluded beaches that include a backcountry camping area.
The northern coastline outside the park also has some choices for impressive lakeside views. Enjoy the scenery along Lakeshore Drive on the way to Wild Goose Beach, which has a long, shallow, sandy area for wading. One reviewer on Google describes Wild Goose as "raw, a little wild, and steeped in the history of the lake." You'll find the secluded cove of the Silver Harbour Conservation Area only a few minutes away. These parks are for day-use only, but you can still bring a lunch, the dog, and your best camera.