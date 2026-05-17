Canada's Rugged Lake Superior Shoreline Offers Cliff Views, Camping, And Secret Beaches

Almost 200 years ago, the rugged north shore of Lake Superior in Ontario was home to a prosperous silver mine. The mine has long since been reclaimed by the lake, but this region still bears the name Shuniah, which evolved from the Ojibwa word "zhooniyaa," meaning "money" or "silver." The high cliffs and lush canyons of this lakeside region provide breathtaking views, unique camping options, and secret beaches.

Thunder Bay Airport is just 35 minutes away, and it can provide for most of your travel needs, including smaller planes to remote destinations, along with big commercial carriers that go to big cities. You should take advantage of the services at the airport or in the city and rent a car, since having independent transportation is a must. The next closest airport is Duluth International in Minnesota, which is a four-hour drive away on the other side of the border, and the nearest Canadian alternative is in Winnipeg, an eight-hour drive away.

Shuniah is a remote area of rugged and untouched wilderness, and that's why people come here. Drive east along the Trans-Canada Highway, also known as Highway 11, and you'll enter the township of Shuniah just after passing the Terry Fox Monument. This memorial to a beloved Canadian icon is a nice place to start if you're here for scenic views of Lake Superior.