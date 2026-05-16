Nestled Near The Canadian Border Is A Scenic Midwest Escape With Rugged Trails And Gorgeous Lake Views
With some 11,842 lakes and over 69,000 miles of rivers and streams, Minnesota has plenty to offer intrepid travelers seeking adventure in the great outdoors. Whether you want to paddle or hike, there are lots of opportunities to experience nature here. One option for an epic getaway is a backcountry trek to Rose Lake Cliffs, which are located in the far northern reaches of the state next to the border with Canada — and which Hello Stranger shares is one of the best places in the Midwest.
Rose Lake Cliffs are in the remote wilderness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area — the cliffs are in the U.S., with views north across the lake to Canada. Rose Lake forms the boundary line with Canada and is a renowned lake in the Boundary Waters, according to Friends of the Boundary Waters. The cliffs rise 300 to 400 feet above the lake and offer spectacular panoramic views of the area.
It's not a walk in the park to get here, however — it's a grueling 12-mile hike with about 1,900 feet of elevation gain, and it will take between 7 and 9 hours to navigate the rugged terrain. You'll need to get a free permit at the trailhead before setting off, as you'll be entering the Boundary Waters.
Planning your trip to Rose Lake Cliffs
Before you go, remember this is a hard, challenging hike, and not one for beginners. You'll need offline navigation — a topographical map is highly recommended — as the trail here isn't signposted or flagged well. Bring hiking essentials like a first-aid kit, emergency blanket or shelter, water filtration system, and a way to communicate besides your phone — travel blogger Hello Stranger recommends a whistle and Garmin InReach. While Rose Lake is popular and you'll probably see people around Stairway Portage, this is a very remote area — if anything goes wrong, you're a long way from accessing help. Wear sturdy footwear with ankle support, long pants to protect legs from rocks and deadfall, and bring bug spray, too.
To get to the trailhead, take the Gunflint Trail, which starts from the artsy haven of Grand Marais on Lake Superior's North Shore, to Hungry Jack Road. After about 2 miles, there is a trailhead with parking for a few cars. It's also possible to paddle into this spot, avoiding much of the hike. Traverse Bearskin Lake to Duncan Lake, leave the canoe at Stairway Portage, and hike up the Border Route Trail to the cliffs.
Hungry Jack Outfitters can arrange equipment rental if you choose to paddle in. Andrew Krueger of MPR offered a stellar review of the cliffs, saying, "Whether by paddle or on foot, you have to work to reach the Rose Lake Cliffs. But that effort makes the stunning view of the Boundary Waters along the Minnesota-Ontario border that much sweeter." While it's not easy to reach, the superb vistas from the cliffs are unforgettable.
How to hike to Rose Lake Cliffs
The route to Rose Lake Cliffs begins at the trailhead for the Caribou Rock Trail, which starts off fairly easy for the first 1.5 miles and includes two pretty overlooks. Once you pass the viewpoint over Moss Lake, the trail turns very difficult. After lots of ups and downs, you'll reach Rose Falls, which is the turnaround point for the out-and-back Caribou Rock Trail. From the waterfall and Stairway Portage, pick up the Border Route Trail to go west up to the cliffs — this is thankfully easier than the previous section between Moss Lake and Rose Falls.
The trails to Rose Lake Cliffs are tough. There are unforgiving downhill sections, which can be slippery, and parts that require scrambling — nearly climbing — over boulders and rocky walls. Wet roots and rocks on the trail can be a challenge, and the constantly undulating terrain increases the difficulty. One AllTrails user reported the Caribou Rock Trail was "the hardest trail I've ever hiked," noting the arduous rock walls and saying, "I would recommend this trail to anyone interested in technical or challenging hikes."
Those who make the trek to Rose Lake Cliffs are rewarded with phenomenal views over the lakes. You can see most of Rose Lake itself from the cliffs, along with Rat and South Lakes, and there are four small platforms on the rock at the cliffs to soak up the scenery. The first two are obvious, while the second two are more hidden — it's possible to see the cliffs themselves from the third overlook. One Google reviewer praised the beautiful panorama, saying, "Absolutely gorgeous spot! Probably some of the very best views in the Midwest. 10/10 recommended." For more BWCA adventures, head to Saganaga Lake, the second-deepest natural lake in Minnesota.