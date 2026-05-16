Nestled Near The Canadian Border Is A Scenic Midwest Escape With Rugged Trails And Gorgeous Lake Views

With some 11,842 lakes and over 69,000 miles of rivers and streams, Minnesota has plenty to offer intrepid travelers seeking adventure in the great outdoors. Whether you want to paddle or hike, there are lots of opportunities to experience nature here. One option for an epic getaway is a backcountry trek to Rose Lake Cliffs, which are located in the far northern reaches of the state next to the border with Canada — and which Hello Stranger shares is one of the best places in the Midwest.

Rose Lake Cliffs are in the remote wilderness of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area — the cliffs are in the U.S., with views north across the lake to Canada. Rose Lake forms the boundary line with Canada and is a renowned lake in the Boundary Waters, according to Friends of the Boundary Waters. The cliffs rise 300 to 400 feet above the lake and offer spectacular panoramic views of the area.

It's not a walk in the park to get here, however — it's a grueling 12-mile hike with about 1,900 feet of elevation gain, and it will take between 7 and 9 hours to navigate the rugged terrain. You'll need to get a free permit at the trailhead before setting off, as you'll be entering the Boundary Waters.