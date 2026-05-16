Forget Ontario, Retire To This Canadian Coastal Town Known For Its Affordability And Endless Outdoor Fun

Say Nova Scotia, and you say coastal communities, mesmerizing white-sand beaches, and storied locations, with plenty of outdoor and cultural opportunities. In particular, the South Shore of the province is renowned for its affordable small towns, which offer a plethora of services and facilities rivaling those of metropolitan areas. Nestled between the capital of Halifax and the westernmost tip of Nova Scotia, the coastal town of Liverpool is one of the region's most affordable zones. And while lower costs are a major draw for Canada's Maritime provinces in general, Liverpool embodies some of the region's most popular features: small port town vibes, heritage sites, and access to both the ocean and green, forested areas. As such, it makes a great option for those wanting to be close to the great outdoors when relocating for their retirement.

Not only can you find your pick among several scenic, sandy beaches located between five and 20 minutes away by car, Liverpool also has plenty of diverse green zones within city limits. Those include waterside open-air spaces such as Privateer Park, straddling the Mersey River, and even a rare lighthouse heritage site with its own museum and walkable park.

In recent years, Liverpool has attracted a thriving community of retirees by offering this blend of accessible coastal heritage and enriching cultural activities alongside affordable prices. Especially when compared to other Canadian destinations popular for retirement (such as those in Ontario), Liverpool stands out as a budget-friendly option.