Forget Ontario, Retire To This Canadian Coastal Town Known For Its Affordability And Endless Outdoor Fun
Say Nova Scotia, and you say coastal communities, mesmerizing white-sand beaches, and storied locations, with plenty of outdoor and cultural opportunities. In particular, the South Shore of the province is renowned for its affordable small towns, which offer a plethora of services and facilities rivaling those of metropolitan areas. Nestled between the capital of Halifax and the westernmost tip of Nova Scotia, the coastal town of Liverpool is one of the region's most affordable zones. And while lower costs are a major draw for Canada's Maritime provinces in general, Liverpool embodies some of the region's most popular features: small port town vibes, heritage sites, and access to both the ocean and green, forested areas. As such, it makes a great option for those wanting to be close to the great outdoors when relocating for their retirement.
Not only can you find your pick among several scenic, sandy beaches located between five and 20 minutes away by car, Liverpool also has plenty of diverse green zones within city limits. Those include waterside open-air spaces such as Privateer Park, straddling the Mersey River, and even a rare lighthouse heritage site with its own museum and walkable park.
In recent years, Liverpool has attracted a thriving community of retirees by offering this blend of accessible coastal heritage and enriching cultural activities alongside affordable prices. Especially when compared to other Canadian destinations popular for retirement (such as those in Ontario), Liverpool stands out as a budget-friendly option.
Coastal, outdoorsy fun is within easy reach of Liverpool
Those familiar with Nova Scotia's South Shore may have experienced the museums, cozy vibes, and tasty bites in Shelburne or the chic, quirky, and historic charm of Lunenburg. While Liverpool may lack the buzz of the latter two, its position within the quieter and more sparsely populated Queens County makes it an optimal base for those who prioritize having open-air activities within easy reach. One of the closest beaches to town is Beach Meadows Municipal Beach, only a 10-minute drive from Liverpool. This half-mile, white sand stretch is especially popular with families, but its wheelchair-accessible boardwalks, washroom facilities, and amenities make it welcoming to all. On the other hand, those keen to experience the wilder side of Canada's ocean playground can do so at Kejimkujik National Park Seaside. While swimming here is not recommended due to strong currents, this sprawling, secluded shoreline haven offers picturesque views, wildlife watching opportunities, and a handful of hiking trails.
Another key attraction is Fort Point Lighthouse, a rare pre-Confederation light (the third-oldest of its kind surviving in Nova Scotia) with a distinctive-looking pyramidal roof. Today, the lighthouse itself has been transformed into a quaint museum and gift shop. Meanwhile, the park outside features picnic tables and affords great views of Liverpool's harbor.
But you don't need to stray far from downtown to unite coastal and green scenery. Combining Liverpool's waterside views with 4.4 acres of open grassy spaces and pebbled paths, the Privateer Park is ensconced within a bend in the Mersey River and reachable via a 10-minute walk from downtown.
Liverpool is an affordable destination with plenty to do
Access to senior-friendly facilities and affordable real estate has helped Ontario climb the ranks of attractive retirement destinations. For example, the Ontario community of Peterborough is a scenic riverside city for retirees who love nature and the arts. Yet, retiring in Ontario is likely to be more expensive than in Nova Scotia, where the living and housing costs tend to be significantly cheaper. For comparison, Peterborough's average residential sale price was around $710,000 at the end of 2025 (via Remax), whereas in Liverpool, it was approximately $320,177 over the past year (via Remax).
Affordability is not Liverpool's only perk for those approaching retirement and considering the move. Despite its modest size, Liverpool has its own vibrant and historic cultural venue, the Astor Theatre, where Canadian and international musicians, theater ensembles, and other acts come to perform. Year-round, the town also stay lively with events from the Privateer Days Festival (celebrating the town's history and recreating maritime victories and colonial battles) in June to less intense community-led groups and activities, including arts and crafts showcases, garden clubs, bridge clubs, and more.
At its core, Liverpool remains a town dedicated to offering its citizens a laid-back experience. It's also considered a more relaxed hub than its bustling neighbors of Lunenburg and Mahone Bay. Plus, daytime activities, such as craft and musical groups, make the region a nice alternative to more nightlife-oriented, urban areas.