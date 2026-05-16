Forget Denver, Retire To An Underrated Utah City Near Gorgeous Canyons Instead (And It's Affordable)

If you've ever made the scenic drive from Las Vegas to the popular Zion National Park, home to one of the five most beautiful canyons in the American West, you've likely passed through the city of St. George, Utah, even if you didn't realize it at the time. For many travelers, St. George is little more than a smattering of gas stations and fast-food joints visible from Interstate 15. Look closer, though, and you'll find that tucked into the area's striking red cliffs is an underrated and historic destination, southern Utah's largest city, and one of America's top retirement destinations.

Retirees drawn to Denver's outdoorsy vibe may want to instead consider the canyon views of St. George. Located near several state and national parks, it offers a smaller and generally more affordable alternative to the Mile High City. Plus, while both St. George and Denver get a lot of sunshine — averaging more than 250 sunny days annually — winters in southern Utah are typically milder than in central Colorado.

What makes St. George such a desirable place for retirees? And how is it more affordable than Denver? Let's look at that and more in this guide to one of Utah's most gorgeous yet underrated cities.