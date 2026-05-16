Forget Denver, Retire To An Underrated Utah City Near Gorgeous Canyons Instead (And It's Affordable)
If you've ever made the scenic drive from Las Vegas to the popular Zion National Park, home to one of the five most beautiful canyons in the American West, you've likely passed through the city of St. George, Utah, even if you didn't realize it at the time. For many travelers, St. George is little more than a smattering of gas stations and fast-food joints visible from Interstate 15. Look closer, though, and you'll find that tucked into the area's striking red cliffs is an underrated and historic destination, southern Utah's largest city, and one of America's top retirement destinations.
Retirees drawn to Denver's outdoorsy vibe may want to instead consider the canyon views of St. George. Located near several state and national parks, it offers a smaller and generally more affordable alternative to the Mile High City. Plus, while both St. George and Denver get a lot of sunshine — averaging more than 250 sunny days annually — winters in southern Utah are typically milder than in central Colorado.
What makes St. George such a desirable place for retirees? And how is it more affordable than Denver? Let's look at that and more in this guide to one of Utah's most gorgeous yet underrated cities.
Retirees can explore mountains and canyons in St. George
St. George is famous for the red sandstone-ridged cliffs that hug the city's edges and glow bright fire red at sunset. Outdoor lovers can explore the city's stunning landscape through the numerous hiking and cycling trails, with nearby Snow Canyon State Park (pictured above) being a popular local spot for adventure. Sometimes called Zion's "little sibling," Snow Canyon State Park has soaring sandstone cliffs and 18 hiking trails that wind through black basalt, lava tubes, and a slot canyon. It also has four picnic areas, a campground, and a 4.3-mile scenic drive for those wishing to see the sights without having to hike. Whiptail Trail is paved and fairly level, making it a good choice for those unsteady on their feet or in a wheelchair. Snow Canyon State Park is only a 15-minute drive from St. George, and entrance to the park is affordably priced, costing just $10 per vehicle for Utah residents 65 and older.
St. George offers a number of paved and well-maintained walking and biking trails accessible to those with mobility issues. The 5.2-mile loop trail, Mayor's Loop, tops AllTrails' list of wheelchair-friendly trails in St. George. And "Nice paved trail, mostly flat. Great for birding," one reviewer on AllTrails wrote about the 5.3-mile Virgin River Loop, which links to Mayor's Loop.
In all, St. George boasts over 72 miles of paved trails, allowing retirees to easily partake in a range of outdoor recreational activities — from walking and jogging to cycling and birdwatching. With 14 golf courses located in and around it, this sunny southern Utah city is also becoming well known among golfers as an affordable year-round golf vacation destination.
A variety of affordable activities and a charming, walkable downtown
While St. George may be a city of more than 100,000 residents, its walkable downtown feels charmingly small-town. From the park fountain and old-timey carousel to the Mormon temple and quaint antique shops, St. George has the vintage shine of a bygone era. However, its location less than two hours from Las Vegas and just 30 minutes from Zion National Park means that, small-town vibe or not, St. George is far from isolated.
The community also offers plenty of free and low-cost activities. The Red Hills Desert Garden has trails that wind through more than 5,000 plants and trees, Town Square Park offers free movie nights and an annual art festival, and the St. George Active Life Center provides seniors with more than 100 activities each month, many of which require only a small donation. Moreover, St. George and the surrounding area have several budget-friendly museums, including the free McQuarrie Memorial Pioneer Museum and the Rosenbruch Wildlife Museum, which charges seniors $6.
Whether you're looking to live in southern Utah year-round or just visit for a vacation, life in St. George is generally more affordable than in cities like Denver. Expenses are about 15% lower in St. George than in Denver, including things like food costs and public transportation. For example, a 10-ride bus card costs $5 for seniors in St. George and $13.50 in Denver.