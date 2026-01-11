The 5 Most Beautiful Canyons In The American West With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views
There's something to be said about our fascination with tall perches and panoramic views. Maybe it's our inherent need to comprehend our own insignificance that drives us to trudge to the very highest point available and gaze at the world from a new perspective. Maybe it's the thrill of being right on the edge and seeing the world in a way we never could from below. Whatever the case may be, there's something about the winding, majestic canyons of the American West that stirs our souls.
The canyons of the West aren't just vehicles for epiphanies — they're also some of the largest contributors to American tourism. Millions of visitors from all over the world flock to the U.S. to revel in the views of red rocks and deep gorges, carved painstakingly by rivers and rain over millions of years. As Curtis Tyrone Jones once said, "We're only lucky enough to see the wonders of nature's canyons because they're gracious enough to show us where they've been damaged."
A canyon is simply a deep gorge with steep sides cut by a river, so there are thousands of places that fit the description across the U.S. However, only a few of these have the depth and scale to take your breath away. By looking through reviews from visitors and credible travel journals, we've curated this list of the five canyons across the American West that have the most awe-inspiring views.
Grand Canyon, Arizona
In her book "A Year in the National Parks: The Greatest American Road Trip," Stefanie Payne writes, "There will never be a photograph of the Grand Canyon that can adequately describe its depth, breadth, and true beauty." This sentiment is echoed in other reviews of Arizona's iconic destination. The Grand Canyon averages a depth of 4,000 feet, plunging 6,000 feet in its deepest parts. While it isn't the deepest canyon in the world (that honor goes to the massive, 17,000-foot-deep canyon in Tibet), it's still a geological marvel worth visiting.
Most visitors to the Grand Canyon end up on the South Rim, which has lookout points like Hopi Point and Yavapai Point — both famous for sunrise and sunset views. The South Rim — around 1.5 hours from Flagstaff — is the easiest to reach if you start from Flagstaff like most tourists, and it has the most accommodations. It's also the only part of the Grand Canyon that's open year-round. To get a structured tour of the best views along the South Rim, the Cactus Atlas website recommends taking the red line shuttle service instead of the more easily accessible and centrally located blue line. However, the red shuttle lines also get really long, so you'll want to head out as soon as possible.
If you're looking for an even higher elevation and fewer crowds, check out the North Rim. According to an article in National Geographic, the best view along the North Rim is from a remote location called Toroweap Overlook, which features views of the canyon's steep walls plunging a startling 3,000 feet below. Other popular lookout points along the North Rim include Cape Royal and Bright Angel Point.
Antelope Canyon, Arizona
If you've seen pictures of otherworldly red and orange pillars, with soft beams of light shining through the cracks, chances are you've seen pictures of Antelope Canyon, one of the best day-trip locations from Las Vegas. Located on Navajo land towards the northern edge of Arizona's border with Utah, Antelope Canyon requires a little extra preparation, as you'll need to arrange for permits and Native tour guides. But, as one of the most photographed destinations in the Southwest, it's worth the effort. As one commenter on Reddit put it, "Don't live [on] Instagram. Experience it yourself."
It's a traditional slot canyon, with steep walls and pillars created by years of water erosion. While winter views from within the canyon are good, the real spectacle is between May and September, when the sun casts bright golden light across the red and orange walls. Those who aren't used to long, sunny hikes should take the Upper Antelope Canyon tour, which has breathtaking views of tall, sunlit pillars and an easy 20-minute trek back to the parking lot. For more unique formations and fewer crowds, the Lower Antelope Canyon trail is better, although it's longer and more strenuous.
Antelope Canyon is less than 10 minutes from Page, and approximately 2 hours (132 miles) from Flagstaff. It's also only 8.7 miles from Horseshoe Bend, another one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona. If you're interested in immersing yourself in Navajo culture, book a room at Antelope Hogan Bed and Breakfast, a Navajo-owned bed and breakfast. Guests stay in a hogan — a traditional Navajo dwelling in a hexagonal or dome shape, made of wood, stone, and mud. The hogans here are cleaned and sanitized after every visit, and placed far enough from other hogans to give you some privacy.
Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada
Condé Nast Traveler said, "You won't believe this scenery is real." From most accounts of Valley of Fire State Park, that could very well be true. Located around 45 miles northeast of Las Vegas, it's one of the state's most visited destinations. Valley of Fire is known for its characteristic red rocks and Mars-like landscape, with ancient petroglyphs, canyons, and pillars dotting the park. It's open year-round, but the best time to visit is during spring and fall, when temperatures are milder and days are longer.
While there are many attractions across the park's 40,000 acres, the White Domes Loop hike should be on your bucket list. This hike leads you straight to a narrow slot canyon with towering red walls. However, make sure you check the local weather reports before venturing into the canyon, as flash floods can be a real danger. The Rainbow Vista trail is also a favorite among those looking for spectacular canyon views, as it's an easy hike to a lookout point with panoramic views of deep gorges and red and pink sandstone formations. Other attractions at Valley of Fire State Park include the swirling sandstone formations of Fire Wave and the ancient petroglyphs of Atlatl Rock.
While there are lodging options near the park, the best way to enjoy your trip is to secure a campsite in the park itself. Because the Valley of Fire State Park is in a remote location, the night skies get really dark. Camping in the park is the best way to add some awe-inspiring stargazing to your trip. However, camping spots can fill up fast, so you'll need to get there early to secure a spot.
Zion National Park, Utah
One of Utah's 'Mighty 5' National Parks, Zion National Park is a must-see for anyone looking for awe-inspiring canyon views. The park has massive canyons with panoramic valley views, tiny slot canyons you won't fit through after a heavy breakfast, and accessible routes that don't require hiking for stunning views. It's around 2.5 hours from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
One of the most popular canyons is Zion Canyon, the park's namesake and main canyon. The short, 1-mile Canyon Overlook Trail from the road takes you to the main overlook point, where you get dramatic views of rugged mountains casting shadows across the valley. Visitors to this point appreciate the payoff of the stunning views after a relatively easy hike. Another popular trail at Zion National Park is Angels Landing, a strenuous but scenic 5-mile trail that takes you more than 1,400 feet up. However, Angels Landing is also considered one of the most dangerous tourist attractions in America because of its steep climb, inexperienced climbers, and the final section of the trail that features a sheer drop on one side. If you can make it past the switchbacks and narrow ridges, you'll be greeted with a bird's-eye view of the valley spread below you.
While you can stay in Zion Lodge — the park's in-house lodge — we'd only advise that if you want to enjoy the night sky at the park. For anything else, like food, gear, or shopping, you'll need to leave the park. The nearby town of Springdale is the best option for quality lodges within a few minutes of the park. For convenience, check out The Loft at Zion, just a three-minute walk from the park entrance, with spacious, modern, and comfortable rooms.
Canyonlands National Park, Utah
As the name suggests, Canyonlands has some of the best canyon views in the Southwest. This vast national park is divided into four districts: the Islands in the Sky, the Needles, the Maze, and the Rivers District. Because the park is spread out over a whopping 527 square miles, most visitors only get to tour one or two districts in a single visit. For first-time visitors, we recommend checking out the Islands in the Sky district for some spectacular canyon views. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "Island is like nature's balcony! Feels like you are on top of the world. It is an unforgettable experience [that] leaves you in awe!"
The most popular trail in the Islands in the Sky district is the Mesa Arch Trail. It's particularly popular with photographers trying to get pictures of the sunrise, as the trail leads to a stunning red arch that frames the valley below in a natural picture frame. If you're visiting Canyonlands for the first time, you should also check out the Upheaval Dome Trail. This is one of two trails that will take you to an overlook point from where you can see one of Utah's greatest sights — a massive crater, possibly created by a meteor impact 60 million years ago.
If you're visiting the Islands in the Sky district, you'll probably set up camp in Moab, 32 miles away. To really lean into that canyon theme for your trip, consider a glamping adventure with Under Canvas Moab, which has spectacular views of towering red mountains and starry skies just outside Moab. For a cheaper option, you can opt for My Place Hotel Moab, rated 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor.
Methodology
We looked through tourist reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Google, plus personal anecdotes from people living nearby and photographers' accounts to put together this list of the best canyon views across the American West. As we combed through official sources for further information on each location, we prioritized canyons with the best valley views and unique slot canyons.
For lodging, we looked up local recommendations and reviews on sites like Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Airbnb to find hotels that match the idea of a canyon-themed trip. We prioritized hotels with great views or conveniently located near park entrances.