The 5 Most Beautiful Canyons In The American West With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views

There's something to be said about our fascination with tall perches and panoramic views. Maybe it's our inherent need to comprehend our own insignificance that drives us to trudge to the very highest point available and gaze at the world from a new perspective. Maybe it's the thrill of being right on the edge and seeing the world in a way we never could from below. Whatever the case may be, there's something about the winding, majestic canyons of the American West that stirs our souls.

The canyons of the West aren't just vehicles for epiphanies — they're also some of the largest contributors to American tourism. Millions of visitors from all over the world flock to the U.S. to revel in the views of red rocks and deep gorges, carved painstakingly by rivers and rain over millions of years. As Curtis Tyrone Jones once said, "We're only lucky enough to see the wonders of nature's canyons because they're gracious enough to show us where they've been damaged."

A canyon is simply a deep gorge with steep sides cut by a river, so there are thousands of places that fit the description across the U.S. However, only a few of these have the depth and scale to take your breath away. By looking through reviews from visitors and credible travel journals, we've curated this list of the five canyons across the American West that have the most awe-inspiring views.