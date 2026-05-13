This Colorado Mountain Town Is Hosting Its First Wildflower Festival In Summer 2026

Recognized as one of the eight best ski towns in the U.S. for a friend group getaway, the charming community of Breckenridge is high in the mountains about 80 miles from Denver. While known as a ski town, it's also a fantastic summer destination. In the summer, you can find many of Breckenridge's alpine meadows and parks transformed with the bright colors of wildflowers. In celebration of those blooms, the town is hosting its first Breckenridge Wildflower Week this year. Scheduled to run from July 2 to 12, the festivities will include a number of local events (from guided mountain bike rides to craft cocktail tastings) that allow you to get up close and personal with the area's beautiful flowers.

The celebration is timed to coincide with peak season for many wildflowers. Throughout the town and surrounding mountainsides, the species you might see include sneezeweed, purple lupine, Indian paintbrush, and different colors of columbine — Colorado's state flower.

Breckenridge Wildflower Week kicks off with a free concert by the National Repertory Orchestra in Milne Park, as well as family-friendly bouquet-making and pressed-flower crafts. Throughout the event, naturalists from Breckenridge Open Space and Trails will lead free guided hikes (at a range of difficulties), during which you can learn about the different flowers and their habitats. There will also be painting classes and activities such as cocktail-making workshops at Breckenridge Distillery.