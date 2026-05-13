This Colorado Mountain Town Is Hosting Its First Wildflower Festival In Summer 2026
Recognized as one of the eight best ski towns in the U.S. for a friend group getaway, the charming community of Breckenridge is high in the mountains about 80 miles from Denver. While known as a ski town, it's also a fantastic summer destination. In the summer, you can find many of Breckenridge's alpine meadows and parks transformed with the bright colors of wildflowers. In celebration of those blooms, the town is hosting its first Breckenridge Wildflower Week this year. Scheduled to run from July 2 to 12, the festivities will include a number of local events (from guided mountain bike rides to craft cocktail tastings) that allow you to get up close and personal with the area's beautiful flowers.
The celebration is timed to coincide with peak season for many wildflowers. Throughout the town and surrounding mountainsides, the species you might see include sneezeweed, purple lupine, Indian paintbrush, and different colors of columbine — Colorado's state flower.
Breckenridge Wildflower Week kicks off with a free concert by the National Repertory Orchestra in Milne Park, as well as family-friendly bouquet-making and pressed-flower crafts. Throughout the event, naturalists from Breckenridge Open Space and Trails will lead free guided hikes (at a range of difficulties), during which you can learn about the different flowers and their habitats. There will also be painting classes and activities such as cocktail-making workshops at Breckenridge Distillery.
Enjoy Breckenridge Wildflower Week and other fun events
If you're someone who likes to give back while traveling, Breckenridge Wildflower Week offers a great opportunity for it with the Community Weed Pull on July 11. During the event, you'll learn about invasive plants and how to identify them. You'll also help leave Breckenridge a prettier place for having visited. Every day of Wildflower Week offers something different, and some activities require reservations, so make sure to check the GoBreck website for info on what's available. Beyond the festival, if you want to stay up to date with the wildflowers, GoBreck's Wildflower Watch page also gives weekly updates on some of the best trails for seeing flowers in bloom. Remember, though, to take only pictures; don't pick the wildflowers.
This weeklong celebration overlaps with some of Breckenridge's popular 4th of July events, including a parade down Main Street. There's also the Summer Beer Festival on July 11 at the Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, where you can try regional craft brews and enjoy live music. For anyone who's been seeking an excuse to visit and explore Breckenridge's premier summer festivities, Wildflower Week really is an ideal time.
If you want to come back to this beautiful mountain town in winter, visit for Breckenridge's annual snow sculpture competition. For more Colorado wildflowers, there's also Crested Butte (aka the state's "wildflower capital"), which hosts a 10-day wildflower festival in July.