The 8 Best Ski Towns In The U.S. For A Friend Group Getaway, Ranked

There is something about peaky mountains topped with powder that awakens the adventurer in every ski lover. Whether you're skiing one of the world's most unique skiing destinations or Colorado's underrated mountain resort — the deeper the snow, the better. Add perfectly blue skies, groomed slopes, and long runs, and you have the perfect day in the making. The only thing missing is a jaunt into town to round off the day with a bit of entertainment.

If you're traveling with friends, aprés ski is just as important as the skiing. A skier traveling alone is most certainly going to a resort to squeeze in as much time on the slopes as possible. But during our research, we found that when a group of friends take a ski vacation, they want to spend time enjoying other pursuits off the mountain as well. Some groups want nightlife and a good restaurant scene on top of outdoor activities. Others want culture and the arts.

We dug deep and found the best ski towns, ranking them based on factors like quality of the skiing, accessibility, nightlife, and town activities. We also considered reviews from actual skiers as an important metric. Our methodology at the end gives a breakdown on the metrics that went into each ranking factor. We did ensure that the towns on this list were ones that had accolades in their own right — outside of the resorts that offer excellent skiing.