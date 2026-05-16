Chicago's Charming Afternoon Tea Destination Is A Historic, Senior-Friendly Experience
When you hear the words "afternoon tea," you might first picture an old English manor house, somewhere with a luxurious sitting room, cucumber sandwiches, and European charm. However, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the same type of experience across the pond, like in the heart of the Windy City.
The Drake Hotel, situated along the so-called "Magnificent Mile" and within the elegant Gold Coast neighborhood, first opened its doors to guests more than 100 years ago. The grand hotel's Palm Court began serving tea not long after, and it has preserved its elegant atmosphere ever since, even hosting the likes of Princess Diana. Harpists provide a peaceful soundtrack throughout the experience, and tea-goers sit at tables around a central fountain and floral display. The Drake Hotel's afternoon tea has even been ranked among the best destinations in the city for seniors, offering a chance to get dressed up, socialize, and relax with a warm beverage in the span of an afternoon. What's more, older adults receive discounts on overnight stays at The Drake Hotel.
Palm Court is open for tea on the weekends — Friday through Sunday — from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, and tickets are $86 for adults. Guests are encouraged to make reservations for their 90-minute slots in advance, given that it tends to fill up quickly.
What to eat and drink at Palm Court in The Drake Hotel
Food options and decor change seasonally at The Drake Hotel. On the Spring Blossom Menu, for instance, you'll find dishes like coronation chicken salad and pastry plates with Earl Grey gateau and tropical fruit tarts. Of course, there are also dozens of tea options — everything from Jasmine Chun Feng to chai imperial. Guests enjoy the Spooky Menu in the fall, and in December, the space is adorned with gingerbread houses and ornaments.
"It is a beautiful setting [and] a fantastic Chicago tradition that's been going on for over 100 years," writes one reviewer on Tripadvisor. Another reviewer added, "There are other places for tea in Chicago, but we always keep coming back here because it's just such a beautiful treat and we are always treated well." Do note that some reviews on OpenTable say Palm Court isn't very accessible for folks with mobility issues. "This is not a handicapped accessible restaurant," said one reviewer. "There are a lot of stairs, and you need a security escort to get to the restaurant." Other visitors mention an accessible elevator, though you'll have to wait for an attendant to operate the lift.
After enjoying your afternoon reservation in Palm Court, save some time to explore all the Magnificent Mile has to offer: it's near one of Chicago's oldest regions, boasting the best of the city with beaches, luxe shopping, and amazing food — which includes the scones and finger sandwiches at The Drake, of course. You'll also find other restaurants at the hotel, like Coq d'Or for cocktails and appetizers, and breakfast at the Cafe on Oak. Although you can certainly stay overnight at The Drake with the senior discount, other nearby options include the Langham Hotel, known for its floor-to-ceiling window views, heated bathroom floors, and a luxurious spa. Chicago's Midway International Airport is about 13 miles from The Drake, and public transit makes it easy to reach the hotel without a car.