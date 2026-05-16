Chicago's Charming Afternoon Tea Destination Is A Historic, Senior-Friendly Experience

When you hear the words "afternoon tea," you might first picture an old English manor house, somewhere with a luxurious sitting room, cucumber sandwiches, and European charm. However, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the same type of experience across the pond, like in the heart of the Windy City.

The Drake Hotel, situated along the so-called "Magnificent Mile" and within the elegant Gold Coast neighborhood, first opened its doors to guests more than 100 years ago. The grand hotel's Palm Court began serving tea not long after, and it has preserved its elegant atmosphere ever since, even hosting the likes of Princess Diana. Harpists provide a peaceful soundtrack throughout the experience, and tea-goers sit at tables around a central fountain and floral display. The Drake Hotel's afternoon tea has even been ranked among the best destinations in the city for seniors, offering a chance to get dressed up, socialize, and relax with a warm beverage in the span of an afternoon. What's more, older adults receive discounts on overnight stays at The Drake Hotel.

Palm Court is open for tea on the weekends — Friday through Sunday — from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, and tickets are $86 for adults. Guests are encouraged to make reservations for their 90-minute slots in advance, given that it tends to fill up quickly.